Some industrial rascals found the way to go 50 mph on square wheels

There are some questions that, although their answers seem obvious, the act of demonstrating them empirically is an almost irresistible raffle. Questions like "eating-drinking a pound full of hot macaroni and cheese from a jar will make me sick?" Or "will this angry dog ​​react well to being hit in the rectum?" Or even "could you drive with square tires?" Some hand-crafted with tools and access to a large muddy field and some trucks decided to find out the latter.

I mean, maybe they tried the other two, but the theme of the square wheels is the only one that the creator of the video, WhistlinDiesel, uploaded to YouTube.

This video has been circulating, and many sites are comparing it to a Mythbusters square wheel experiment a few years ago. Well, I guess the video itself is, since the title is "Truck on square wheels drives 50 mph Try Mythbusters Wrong".

The problem is that it is not really showing anything that the Mythbusters have done wrong. They actually came to the same conclusions, although the square wheels of the Mythbusters were more sophisticated (they actually had square rubber tires, these boys welded metal boxes) and, more importantly, the Mythbusters did all their tests with the Four square wheels: our muddy friends here abandoned the two front ones after some initial tests.

By way of comparison, here is the Mythbusters square wheel experiment:

… and this is what WhistlinDiesel did:

I am not trying to remove what the Diesel Boys did; even with only square rear wheels, they went out of their way, with a cheerful contempt for the nice red GMC Duramax that broke down quite a bit at the end of this.

They also achieved much higher speeds than was achieved in Mythbusters, largely thanks to the soft and muddy terrain on which they drove, which offset the quadrature of the wheels by allowing the corners to dig.

In fact, in deep, watery mud, the square wheels almost act like four-blade paddle wheels, driving the truck forward with many dirty splashes.

The video is a bit long and ends, confusingly, in the middle of the sentence, but it's still a lot of fun. Give him a watch.

