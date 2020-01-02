Some flee, others restock before Australia's wildfires get worse

Loading...

An image posted by Forest Fire Management Victoria's chief firefighter on Twitter shows huge plumes of smoke from one of Australia's burning bush fires. (Twitter)

By TRISTAN LAVALETTE Associated Press

PERTH, Australia (AP) – Thousands of tourists fled the east coast of Australia ravaged by forest fires on Thursday before conditions worsened as the army began evacuating those caught trapped on the bank further south.

The cooler weather since Tuesday has helped fight the fires and allowed people to refuel. Vehicles formed long queues at gas stations and supermarkets, and traffic was blocked by the reopening of highways. But fire conditions are expected to worsen on Saturday as high temperatures and strong winds are expected to return.

"There is the potential that conditions on Saturday will be as bad or worse than the ones we saw," New South Wales rural fire commissioner Rob Rogers said on Tuesday.

Authorities said 381 homes were destroyed on the south coast of New South Wales this week and at least eight people died this week in neighboring Victoria and the state, the two most populous states in Australia, where more than 200 fires are currently burning.

Fires also burned in Western Australia, South Australia and Tasmania.

The early and devastating start of summer forest fires in Australia has led authorities to classify this season the worst in history. About 5 million hectares (12.35 million acres) of land burned, at least 17 people were killed and more than 1,400 houses were destroyed.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the crisis is expected to last for months.

"This will continue until we can get decent rain that can deal with some of the fires that have been burning for many, many months," Morrison told reporters on Thursday.

Authorities in New South Wales on Thursday ordered tourists to leave an area 250 kilometers along the scenic south coast. State Transportation Minister Andrew Constance said it was the "largest mass relocation from the region that we have ever seen."

Premier of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian, declared a seven-day emergency on Friday, granting the New Wales Rural Fire Marshal South more control and power.

It is the third state of emergency for New South Wales in the past two months, having never been implemented since 2013.

"We don't take these decisions lightly, but we also want to make sure that we take every precaution to prepare for what could be a horrible day on Saturday," said Berejiklian.

A statewide fire ban will be in effect Friday and Saturday.

In Victoria, where 83 homes burned down this week, the military has helped thousands of people who fled to shore as a forest fire threatened their homes on Tuesday in the coastal town of Mallacoota. Food, water, fuel and medical expertise were delivered and around 500 people were to be evacuated from the city by a warship.

"We believe that around 3,000 tourists and 1,000 residents are there. Not everyone will want to leave, not everyone will be able to board at the same time, "said Victoria Prime Minister Daniel Andrews to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

A contingent of 39 firefighters from the United States and Canada landed in Melbourne Thursday to help with the disaster.

The smoke from the forest fires made the air quality in the national capital, Canberra, the worst in the world in a ranking index Thursday and blew in New Zealand.