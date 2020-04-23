Some examples of torture devices used in medieval times

We’ve all said things like, “Oh, that’s pure torture,” but no one really knows where that phrase came from. In fact, most of us couldn’t even imagine the origin of the phrase, let alone believe that there were torture devices like the ones we once had. What’s scary is that they did, and with them, a long story of lives taken and violently challenged by those who probably don’t deserve it.

Medieval times were not always a pleasant place and in many parts of Europe, the leaders of these countries had a harsh method of justice. Instead of being tested, the history of Europe reflects what is much more awful and painful: torture. For some, it is believed that destroying the human body would be just as damaging as betrayal … and they did.

13 The shelf looks more painful than it sounds

via Flickr

It is quite obvious from this photo how the shelf was used to torture its victims and the pain it suffered was unthinkable. Both hands and feet would be tied at each end of the device and as the wheels on both ends were twisted, well … If you’ve ever heard of popcorn in the microwave, you’ll know what to expect.

12 Knee Splitter was used to paralyze its victims

through laurenlynham

For those who did not commit crimes justified by certain death, the use of a knee splitter was used. A victim’s foot would enter between the metal teeth, which were sitting on the front and back of the knee, causing the victim to become paralyzed if he did not first become infected.

11 Sounds like a fighting move, but it’s not: The Head Crusher

via Flickr

However, there is nothing funny. When a person’s head was placed under this metal helmet, there was no going back and the description of the procedure was clearly frightening. Things that come out of places that don’t have to be enough to describe this horrible device.

10 A favorite in Germany, the wheel was used for executions

via Flickr, Reddit

Interestingly, we claim that the wheel was one of the greatest things ever invented, since the same wheel was also used in a device like this torture wheel. While wheels have become increasingly useful in modern society, it has also taken lives in an extremely painful way, noting all that is interesting.

9 One of the most horrible devices, the wooden horse

via Cultura Colectiva

It doesn’t make sense to deny it: Most people would just look at this photo. What these photos do not show is the place of torture when the victims would have weight on their feet, pulling them even lower on the wooden horse, exceeding the limit of what the human body can handle.

8 Judas’ cradle did not even need to be discussed, it was painful and slow

via Flickr

It may not be self-evident from this photo, but Judas’ cradle basically worked this way: People would rise from the metal ring over the device, and slowly … slowly … they would fall to its sharp point. You can imagine what would happen after a while.

7 Brazen Bull was used in the movie Red Riding Hood

through How It Works magazine

This may seem familiar from a modern movie. Brazen Bull was a great source of entertainment for distressed spectators, as the horn inside would distort the screams of a victim, making the whole spectacle look like the bull was really alive and putting on a show.

6 Thumbscrews were basically Nutcrackers for your fingers

through The Sun.

In order to successfully paralyze someone, while making him pay for any crime they committed, screws were used. There is no sugar coating here – they will literally crush a person’s fingers, slowly, beyond the possibility of reconstruction or restoration.

5 Burning at The Stake took just 30 minutes … Or as many hours

via Wikipedia

It was especially used during the Salem Witch tests, this method was also commonly used in Europe. The problem with burning in betting is in the weather. on particularly stormy days, death would take its toll on the victim … That is, up to two hours could pass.

4 The pill did not cause pain, but allowed city dwellers to cause discoloration

via Pinterest

The idea behind the threat was embarrassment and harassment. We’ve all stuck our heads in historical sites, but in real life, their purpose was much darker than making someone uncomfortable. Classmates throw rotten fruit, feces, or even stones or bricks at those stuck inside.

3 Iron Maiden is not just a band and a twist on it was in the movie Matilda

via Hyponogoria

If you remember “The Chokey”, then you probably know the design of Iron Maiden. Whether a victim was going to come out of it alive was not the purpose. its purpose was clearly to cause pain and to ensure that the carrier could not move or escape.

2 During the reign of Queen Elizabeth, the cleaner’s daughter was used

via Flickr

This device was commonly used during the reign of Queen Elizabeth I, and literally broke a person in the middle. They would be forced to sit on the device, which would then slowly spin until a person’s body could no longer tolerate its own constraints, crushing them.

1 The pear of agony went to places invisible, to cause damage throughout life at both ends

via The Vintage News

Worryingly, this device was commonly used with women. It was a punishment for things like suspicious homosexuality and magic and it will stick either in someone’s throat or … Well, somewhere else. When opened slowly, it would cause irreversible and painful damage to the human body, notes how Stuff works.

