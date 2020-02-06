Some companies go cashless, but cities are pushing back: NPR

A sign indicates to customers that no cash was accepted in a San Francisco store last year. As a result, the city banned companies from rejecting cash.

After queuing for almost 10 minutes in a cafe, Ritchie Torres found that he only had cash in his pocket – a form of payment that was no longer accepted by this shop.

“It was a humiliating experience,” he said. “I remember asking myself aloud how a company can refuse to accept cash that is legal tender.”

Torres is a city council member in New York. He says his voters, especially the elderly, have also complained about a flood of cashless deals. Torres led charges against a bill that prevented companies from refusing cash, something the New York city guides decided almost unanimously last month.

A similar ban is scheduled for a February 13 hearing in Washington. In the past year, Philadelphia, San Francisco and New Jersey have also banned cashless transactions – a rare case in which governments act against a technology trend before it becomes widespread. Massachusetts has required institutions to accept cash since 1978.

“A cashless economy is not an inclusive economy,” said Tazra Mitchell, policy director of the DC Fiscal Policy Institute research and advocacy group.

Excluding people from paying with cash means “essentially discriminating against low-income people, homeless people, even without papers,” she said.

To obtain a credit or debit card, you often need an ID, a utility company or other bill, money to be deposited, and a financial history. Mitchell said that in Washington, D.C., almost a third of residents depend on cash every day because they don’t have a card or bank account.

Indeed, some of the biggest names that have tried to go cashless – Amazon’s automated convenience store Go and the Sweetgreen salad chain – have reversed their acceptance policies as cities take action against the cashless economy and spur new talks about them miss out checkout.

“Going cashless had … positive results, but it also had the unintended consequence of excluding those who would rather or only be able to pay with cash,” Sweetgreen officials wrote in a medium post.

These reversals show that the market is working to respond to its communities, said Stephanie Martz, General Counsel of the National Retail Federation. She said new laws are “a solution to a problem” because the number of companies that work cashless is very small – partly because there is a fee for each card transaction that the company has to pay.

Credit card companies that get a cut every time a card is stolen have rewarded the cashless trend. For example, Visa 2018 paid $ 10,000 to 50 companies that no longer accepted cash.

And some shopkeepers have argued that cash is inefficient. For example, it slows down the line, requires armored cars, and attracts burglaries or overflights by workers.

In fact, cash is becoming less popular with US buyers. In 2018, the Federal Reserve found that cash was no longer the number 1 payment method – it was overtaken by debit cards.

However, cash remains the most common payment method for people paying less than $ 10 or $ 25, especially for people older than 55 and younger than 25. Some people prefer cash for privacy reasons to prevent their buying history from being tracked by advertisers or banks.

Cash could also have potential psychological and financial benefits for consumers.

Cash will “feel much more painful to give up because we can see it flow from our hand,” said Avni Shah, assistant professor of marketing at the University of Toronto. Their research showed that people who pay in cash are better able to keep an eye on their expenses – and are willing to spend less at first – but also place more value on their purchases and feel more loyal to the seller.

“With cash, we can feel that emotional bond and appreciate what we have a little bit more,” she said.

Shah admitted that different companies may have priorities other than loyalty, such as the convenience and speed with which the customer is brought in and out of the store. Opponents of the ban on cashless institutions have argued that companies should be able to make these decisions themselves.

“We do not believe that in five years’ time, laws that prohibit cashless in shops will look smart,” said Martz, imagining a near future in which everyone will have access to digital payments thanks to advances in financial technology. In the future, she argued, a ban on cashlessness could prevent companies from becoming more efficient.

But Torres and Mitchell said that cashless laws are there to reconcile technological advances with an economy that is fair and inclusive.