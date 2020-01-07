Some commercial airlines divert flights amid Mideast risks

Loading...

NEW DELHI – Some commercial airlines have diverted flights across the Middle East on Wednesday to avoid potential danger amid increasing tensions between the United States and Iran.

The Australian airline Qantas said it changed its routes to London, Perth, Australia to avoid the airspace of Iran and Iraq until further notice.

The longer route meant that Qantas would have to carry fewer passengers and more fuel to stay in the air for another 40 to 50 minutes.

Malaysia Airlines said that “due to recent events” its planes would avoid Iranian airspace.

Singapore Airlines also said its flights to Europe would be diverted to avoid Iran.

The US Federal Aviation Administration said it prohibited US pilots and airlines from flying into areas of the Iraqi, Iranian and some airspace in the Persian Gulf.

The agency warned of the “potential for miscalculation or misidentification” for civil aircraft in the midst of increased tensions between the US and Iran.

Such restrictions are often precautionary in nature to prevent civil aircraft from being confused for those involved in an armed conflict. The FAA said the restrictions were issued because of “increased military activities and increased political tensions in the Middle East, which pose an unintended risk to US civil aviation operations.”

The emergency flight restrictions follow the Iranian ballistic missile attacks on Tuesday at two Iraqi bases that house American troops. Those strikes were retribution for the American murder of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Qassem Soleimani in a drone attack near Baghdad last week.

The corresponding press