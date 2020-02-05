Some Celtic fans offered a refund after researching the club

PARTICK THISTLE has issued a statement this afternoon regarding ticketing issues that emerged during the recent Scottish Cup match.

About 200 Celtic fans were moved when it turned out that they had sold tickets for part of the land that was no longer in use.

Eventually the supporters were somewhere else, which led to fear of overcapacity, given that the game was sold out before the end of the game.

Thistle also noted that Celtic supporters had access to the home section and offered shelter to one of the fans who managed to reach the section.

The championship club has offered all supporters who were displaced a refund for their stress on the day after they entered Firhill.

The board explained this error because an old ticketing system was used and seats were sold that were no longer in use. Thistle responded quickly and made it clear that safety was not a matter of overcapacity at any point.

Here is the full explanation:

After our recent William Hill Scottish Cup draw against Celtic at the Energy Check Stadium in Firhill, Partick Thistle FC undertook a comprehensive overview of ticket arrangements. This was in addition to a complete and standard debriefing carried out together with Celtic FC, Police Scotland, Safety Officer Dougie Stevenson and G4S.

After this assessment, Partick Thistle supporters can provide the following information.

Match tickets for home supporters for the Colin Weir Stand, which were sold online, were purchased by road supporters. As soon as the Club became aware of this, online purchases stopped. When it was determined that a number of purchases had been made by Celtic supporters, these buyers were offered a refund – a number of purchases were properly reimbursed in this way. The request to any supporters who had purchased tickets in this way to return them in exchange for a refund was published through the social media channels of Partick Thistle FC and Celtic FC.

On the day of the competition, the police created a sterile section at the Colin Weir Stand to house Celtic supporters who had not received a refund and who had managed to gain access.

For the Jackie Husband Stand, which had to accommodate supporters, our ticket partner was wrong to use an outdated ticketing template. This resulted in around 200 supporters who bought tickets for seats that were no longer available. This problem came to light about an hour before the start. A number of those displaced supporters were accommodated in extra seats reserved in the catering section of the Jackie Husband Stand. In addition, around 100 Celtic supporters were relocated to empty space within the sterile area created for Celtic fans in the Colin Weir Stand.

All supporters dealing with the problem with the ticketing template received a full refund of their purchase price.

There was no Stand-over capacity at any stage before or during the competition.

A Celtic fan affected by the ticketing situation filed a complaint with the Safety Advisory Group of the Glasgow City Council. This was discussed at a SAG meeting last week.

In conclusion, Partick Thistle Football Club wants to apologize to all supporters who are uncomfortable due to ticketing issues for this program.

After our extensive assessment we have now entered the following:

The Club has launched a new ticket provider that will be used from 3 March. The club ensures that the updated placement template is used by the provider at all times. The Club will perform a physical check prior to each ticket competition in the future to ensure that issued tickets match the physical seats available. Tickets in PTFC sections for future ticket matches are only sold to PTFC season ticket holders, sold in the stadium at home matches or to “Club Members”, a new sign-up facility that will be available within the new ticketing system. This ensures that only PTFC supporters get access to PTFC sections.

The Club believes that these improvements will contribute to an improved ticketing service for supporters for future competitions and trusts that this update reassures supporters that we have responded thoroughly to issues related to this program.