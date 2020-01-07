Loading...

Iranian mourners gather during the final phase of funeral processes for killed top general Qasem Soleimani, in his hometown of Kerman on January 7, 2020.

ATTA KENARE / AFP via Getty Images

An unknown number of Canadian troops will be withdrawn from Iraq as concerns about the volatile situation in that country increase.

Chief of the Defense Staff Gen. Jon Vance sent families of Canadian Forces personnel a letter on Tuesday explaining how the army protects their loved ones.

“In the coming days, and as a result of coalition and NATO planning, some of our people will be temporarily moved from Iraq to Kuwait. Simply put, we do this to ensure their safety, “he wrote.

“The news from the Middle East is alarming for many of you, so I thought it best to communicate directly with you to update Canada’s missions in the region, and more importantly, status and the well-being of your family and friends deployed in Iraq and Kuwait and elsewhere in the region, “Vance added. “First of all I want to assure you that all necessary measures to protect against violence have been taken. The safety and security of personnel of the Canadian Forces (CAF) is my priority, since it is the priority of my senior leadership. Strength protection measures are considered daily, reassessed and adjusted as required. “

