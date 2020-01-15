Some asylum seekers who have returned to Mexico are granted lawyer access paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

By Canadian Press

January 15, 2020

SAN DIEGO – A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that some asylum seekers who are afraid of waiting in Mexico for US immigration court hearings before and during a major interview should have access to lawyers to determine if they can stay in the US until their claims are settled .

US district judge Dana Sabraw of San Diego said his order applies to all California asylum seekers who have adopted lawyers and are subject to the Migrant Protection Protocols policy, introduced in San Diego a year ago and gradually across borders was expanded with Mexico.

According to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse of Syracuse University, nearly 13,500 of the approximately 56,000 people who returned until November were sent back to Mexico. The rest were returned via crossings in Texas.

The US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is considering a much broader legal challenge that could sharply limit or even stop policy, which, according to the Trump administration, is crucial for the treatment of asylum seekers. Groups complaining say that the policy denies asylum seekers fair treatment and exposes them to extreme violence in Mexican border cities.