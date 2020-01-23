Some animals confiscated from Casper's residence can be adopted

These dogs were among those who were confiscated in a dorm on Boles Road on January 9th. (Capser Police Department)

CASPER, Wyo. – The animal welfare officers at the Casper police station confiscated 62 animals from a dormitory on 9 January.

“We were authorized to adopt some of the dogs that were confiscated a few weeks ago,” said Metro Animal Shelter on Thursday, January 23.

These animals can be adopted starting Wednesday, January 29th.

“If you are interested in taking one of these small dogs into your home, please keep in mind that many still need veterinary care,” Metro continued. “The most common problem identified is dental needs. There are several cute little people who are willing to be part of a family. Thank you all for your patience.”

The animals were rescued from the Casper residence because the police spoke of extremely unsanitary conditions with obvious signs of neglect of the property.

A total of 45 small dogs, a large dog, a cat and 15 rabbits were saved.