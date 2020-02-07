Somali Mori no Kamisama Season 2 Predictions and Spoilers

The season 2 anime of Somali and Forest Spirit lets Golem and Somali continue their journey in search of humanity. Credit: Satelight

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive more anime stories like this

The Somali and Forest Spirit Season 2 anime will be based on an ongoing manga series. But when does Somali come out for Mori no Kamisama season 2?

The anime adaptation is co-produced by the animation studio Satelight and HORNETS. Satelight is best known for producing the Symphogear anime series, Netflixs Cannon Busters, Log Horizon S1 (Log Horizon Season 3 confirmed!) And the Nanbaka series.

HORNETS has provided production support for a variety of popular animes, including Ace of Diamond S2, Banana Fish, Haikyuu, My Hero Academia, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, Saga of Tanja, the Evil Film, and Zombie Land Saga.

The Somali and Forest Spirit anime were co-produced by Crunchyroll as part of the Anime Production Committee. Crunchyroll is also a co-producer of popular anime such as the upcoming Season 2’s The Rising Of The Shield Hero Anime and Season 2’s Laid Back Camp Anime.

Director Kenji Yasuda leads the project from Studio Satelight. The character designer Ikuko Itoh has adapted the characters for the anime. Writer Mariko Mochizuki writes the series composition. The composer Ryo Yoshimata created the music of the anime.

The music theme “Somali and the Forest Spirit Season 2” (OP) and the end (ED) have not yet been announced. In the first season there was the OP “Arigato wa Kocchi no Kotoba” by Naotaro Moriyama and the ED “Kokoro Somali” by Inori Minase (who appears on the show as Somalia’s Japanese voice).

New episodes with English subtitles are available on Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll has not yet announced a Somali and the Forest Spirit English Dub. The finale, Somali and the Forest Spirit, episode 12, will air in March 2020.

This article contains everything that is known about Somali and the forest spirit in season 2 (Somali to Mori no Kamisama in season 2), as well as all related news. Therefore, this article will be updated with news, rumors and analysis over time. Meanwhile, let’s go into what is known for sure.

Somali and the Forest Spirit Manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime series is based on the manga series Somali to Mori no Kamisama by the writer and artist Yako Gureishi. The manga, which has been published as a web manga on Web Comic Zenyon since April 2015, will be part 6 from April 2019. Each part contains six chapters, i.e. part 6 part 36.

The release date for Somali to Mori no Kamisama Volume 7 has not yet been announced. Historically, only one or two volumes come out per year, so Somali and Forest Spirit Volume 7 should come out in 2020, Volume 8 in 2021 and so on.

The North American publisher North Stars Pictures has licensed the official English translation for the manga series Somali and Forest Spirit. The official English version will be available from January 21, 2020 up to Volume 6 and will be available on Amazon.

There are also fan-created scan projects that ended in Chapter 32 in April 2019 when the Manga series was licensed.

The manga cover for Somali and the forest spirit volume 6. Photo credit: Yako Gureishi

Satelight has captured the magic of the world that Somalia and Golem have traveled. The relationship between father and daughter feels real, just like all the sweet moments they share.

While the story is mostly a piece of life, the animation and sound remind the audience of the fear that blows beneath the surface. After all, the monsters may be nice to other monsters, but humans are definitely on the menu and the manga makes the dark undertones clear.

The pace of the anime started almost like a disguise for disguise, in which episode 1 started with chapter 1 (minus some side story disguise at the end). Chapter 2 was also completely customized, but then the anime started skipping material, starting with Chapters 3 and 4.

The manga examined the relationship between the health of forests and their guardians, such as the Golems, and how new life emerged from the place of a dead guardian.

The manga also revealed that an older person named Zeze (or Zaza) lived near Golem’s own forest, while the anime Somali and Golem traveled to the desert before seeing people.

Although this story arc contained more details about the history of the world and the human hunts, it is not surprising that Zeze was cut out of the anime since he is not a recurring character in the manga.

Some of the important details that emerged in the dialogue (such as the fact that Golem dies) have been shifted to conversations with the Oni in Anime Episode 2 (which adapted part of Chapter 2 and all of Chapter 5).

In episodes 3 and 4, the anime adapted chapters 12 to 15 and skipped an entire story arc. At the beginning of Episode 5, only small parts of Chapter 16 were adjusted, which included desert travel, cooking, and sightseeing, but were largely skipped by the anime.

Otherwise, Episode 5 adapted Chapters 17 and 18 of Volume 3 and the first pages of Chapter 19. The anime version was better because it created excitement by explaining Haitora and Uzoi’s plan only at the dramatic moment when the harpy girl switched on the human girl.

Episode 6 will likely adapt Chapters 20 and 21. This means that half of the anime has adapted 15 chapters. But what about the content that was skipped?

The story of Uzoi and Haitora is one of the most heard and most developed stories in the Manga series. Photo credit: Yako Gureishi

Warning: The following contains huge spoilers that could refer to the end of the first season of the anime.

In chapters 6 to 11 Somali and Golem visit a witch village, where they buy Wicca wine, among other things. Golem’s main goal is to search for books about people in the huge library. A book about the life story of a creature called Hallein was about humans, but then they come across ghostly fish who eat books!

The book they were looking for was eaten, so Golem and Somali have to speak to the curator, the last witch to read the book hundreds of years ago. This ancient witch is on our deathbed, so it is difficult to visit her.

A witch named Izolda Nevzora turned out to be the curator’s ancestor, so the dying witch knew the story well. But what was shocking is that as a young witch, Izolda first met people … and living with them was a Golem creature called Hallein!

The witch had never seen a golem before, but for humans Hallein was a god who founded their village hundreds of years ago and taught them how to live. The golem prevents the witch from being discovered as non-human if she unwittingly asks people what species it is.

Hallein, like Golem, does not protect the forest, but people, although he refuses to reveal his motivation for it. Still, Hallein has a pretty devastating view of humanity, even though he lives with them.

“People are weak. You are shy, ”Hallein explained to the young witch. “In a moment they will turn on a living being if it contradicts their common sense. They can only find peace if they grasp a blade. That is the human species.”

In the end, a tragedy causes the young witch to leave the human village, but not before realizing how much humanity hated and feared something different than she did. At the same time, Izolda became friends with at least one person so that she knew that people could overcome their prejudices.

Izolda wanted humanity to remain isolated and secret so that it could slowly learn to compromise with non-humans. So the story was passed on orally in secret until the current curator wrote it down.

This book was stolen and released into the world of monsters. Indirectly, it caused the great war by causing numerous species to study the foreign land of the people.

As such, the current curator is responsible for the destruction of humanity. Before she dies, she asks Golem to find the end of the map and find humanity for Somali.

Given the monumentality of this story arc in relation to the entire plot of the manga, the authors of Satelight may have rearranged the story of the anime to be the end of season one.

The Somali and the forest spirit anime is undoubtedly a beautiful work of art. Photo credit: Statelight

Note: The following was originally released before the broadcast of Somali to Mori no Kamisama Episode 12 in Japan and will be updated over time.

Based on the pace of the anime, Somali is likely to come to an end somewhere around Volume 5 for Mori no Kamisama Episode 12.

The good news is that manga readers who want to read before the anime can buy the latest volumes in English when they come out. The bad news is that there is currently not enough source material to create the second season of Somali to Mori no Kamisama.

Somali to Mori no Kamisama Season 2 release

Up until the last update, Satelight, Crunchyroll, or other companies involved in the production of the anime have not officially confirmed the release date of Season 2 of Somali to Mori no Kamisama. The production of a sequel to Somali and the Forest Spirit was also not announced.

Once the message is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, speculation can be made as to when or whether the Somalia and Forest Spirit Season 2 release date will take place in the future.

Although streaming earnings are the most important factor in deciding to start a second season today, the anime co-produced by Crunchyroll doesn’t have the best record of seeing a sequel. The main exception is of course a very popular anime like Shield Hero.

The biggest obstacle for Somali and Forest Spirit Season 2 is the relatively slow speed at which the manga is producing. While progress is not as slow as the Made In Abyss manga, where the chapters are published “when they’re done,” the Somali manga will take a few more years before there is enough new content to continue the anime.

Somali and the Forest Spirit S2 spoilers (action summary)

Note: This article was originally published before Somali and Forest Spirit episode 12 aired in Japan. Once the finale airs, it will be updated with full spoilers. Spoilers for Somali and the forest spirit season 2 assume that the story is taken up with a story in volume 5 or 6.

In the meantime, here’s the storyline for the anime series:

“The world is ruled by ghosts, goblins and all sorts of strange creatures. People are persecuted to extinction. One day a golem and a lonely human girl meet.

This is a record of the couple, one as a member of a destroyed race, the other as a guardian of the forest. It tells of their journeys together and the bond between father and daughter. “

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until Season 2 release of Somali and Forest Spirit to see what happens next. Stay tuned!