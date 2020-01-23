Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his players were “giving it all”, but he admits that the 0-2 loss to Burnley was “not good enough”.

It was an eight-time defeat in the Premier League of the season, with United six points ahead of the Champions League spots.

United was booed by their own fans at the full-time whistle, but at that point there was a lot of empty space at Old Trafford.

United have lost more Premier League games (12) than won (11) since Solskjaer was appointed permanent coach in March.

Solskjaer said to BT Sport after the game: “We have to hold up our hands and say that it was not good enough.

“We made some halftime openings in the first half, but we weren’t sharp enough to take our chances.

“They were clinical and efficient and defended well. We couldn’t open them.

“The boys have given everything they have, but they are experiencing this time for the first time in their lives.

“When you are at Manchester United, you play in the largest and best club in the world.

“Some of them played 10, 12, 15 games and it’s not easy for them.

“I will support them and help them do it. All we can do is hold up our hands and say that it is not good enough.

“You can talk about it all day and we’re disappointed with our score. We work every day to make these guys improve and perform better.”

United fans skipped their anger with Anti-Glazer and Woodward chants, but Solskjaer was more concerned about the issue on the court.

“I am responsible for what happens on the pitch and we are naturally trying to strengthen ourselves.

“I can understand that the fans are disappointed. We have to make sure that we try to help the players and the club.”

“I think the players hear the fans if they support them, and that helped them. Let’s hope they stick to them.”

United have yet to sign a player in January and time is running out.

Solskjaer hopes to increase his squad before the end of the month: “Hopefully we can get something across the line, these players will be stretched.

“We want to improve, we have our goals, we have started evacuation and now I answer these questions until it closes (transfer window). We are working on things.”

United will travel to the third round of the FA Cup between Tranmere and Watford on Sunday.