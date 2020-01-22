Solskjaer confirms Man Utd gap with agent Mino Raiola after withdrawal from Haaland race because of his demands - The Sun

MANCHESTER UNITED boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that they have withdrawn from the race to sign Erling Haaland due to the demands of his agent Mino Raiola.

As one of Europe’s best prospects, Haaland finally signed for Borussia Dortmund for just £ 18 million.

Manchester United wanted to take Erling Haaland to Old Trafford – but the demands of his agent Mino Raiola were paid for that. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

But it was not the transfer costs that United had problems with, but the demands of Raiola and the father of the player, Alf-Inge.

MailOnline reports that the pair “wanted a significant portion of the player’s future sales value”.

And now, in a press conference prior to United’s home game against Burnley, Solskjaer has shed more light on why the deal never came to an end.

He said: “It is important that we use common sense.

“There are other things when you draw players that you have to keep under control. You can’t give agents control by giving up buying clauses and so on.

“That has been advertised around, that is for me, we must have control.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer states that “the club must be in control” over the negotiations for new players. Credit: EPA

Super agent Mino Raiola is not the flavor of the month around Old TraffordCredit: Getty

SunSport reported before Christmas how Raiola “never sent players to United again” due to the failure of Haaland’s move there.

Haaland eventually scored a hat trick on his debut for Dortmund in just 23 minutes in a 5-3 win against FC Augsburg.

And that was after he came off the bench to replace Lukasz Piszczek after 56 minutes.

Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku in Old Trafford was not replaced in the summer, Alexis Sanchez is being loaned to Inter Milan and Marcus Rashford will be injured for the next eight weeks.

It has begged many United fans at Solskjaer and the board to make a number of additions this month.

But Solskjaer probably won’t want to deal with Raiola if he brings in some new talent.

The representative of Paul Pogba has criticized the club Old Trafford, while his star client is still connected to an exit.

And Solskjaer was less than impressed when he revealed that “he [Pogba] had been advised by his people to undergo surgery”.

Pogba is currently out with an ankle injury.

And now the current United star Jesse Lingard is working with Raiola – and is now connected to a move.

The super agent also worked on earlier deals to bring Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Lukaku to United.

Mino Raiola insists that Erling Haaland never wanted the transfer of Man United because agent wants to close bids with the club