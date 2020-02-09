Solo female travelers must add these European cities to their bucket list for 2020

Traveling with a partner, friend or family member can be a lot of fun, because you can share the experience, laugh when things inevitably go wrong and have someone to chat with on flights, while eating in restaurants and while exploring. But at the same time it can be very sweet to say that 2020 is the year in which you travel alone. Just like going to the movies when you can choose the movie and snacks and no-one complains that they didn’t like it, traveling solo can mean you have a much better, quieter time.

You are ready for it: you have saved some money, found a good time to go and you can trust that you can find a new place yourself. So where do you have to go? Europe is always a popular place to put on your list, and there are many cities that people say are good if you are a woman traveling alone.

Individual female travelers must add these European cities to their bucket list for 2020.

Copenhagen has a great metro system

According to Travel Awaits, “Scandinavian countries are generally very safe places to visit” and Copenhagen would be a great place if you are a woman traveling alone.

The website states that the metro system is really good, so that would be handy if you are alone. According to Visit Copenhagen, the metro is very convenient and reliable: if you take the metro on weekends or hours that are not rush-hour, it only takes three to six minutes. If you take the metro during rush hour, it is only two to four minutes. The metro also always runs.

Many people have posted on Reddit that this is a safe city for women traveling alone. Someone posted: “Do not stand on the bike paths. That is about the most dangerous thing you can do here. Others shared that if you are alone in a city late at night, you may feel a little uncomfortable, so make sure feeling comfortable.

There are many great things in Copenhagen: The Crazy Tourist proposes to visit Nyhavn, with a canal and colorful houses, and the statue of the little mermaid.

Buy an Airbnb in the second arrondissement in Paris

Escape Here recommends Paris because it’s easy to see everything you want, whether you choose to use the metro a lot or walk. A message on Reddit recommends having an Airbnb in the Second District because many people felt safe with it. Paris By Train explains that travelers can buy tickets in packages of ten or 20 with the metro system and you can also get one at a time if that works better for you.

Trip Savvy proposes to see an area called Rue Montorgueil, because it has many places to get coffee (which you will certainly be excited about in Paris) and also restaurants. You don’t have to go far to find a delicious bakery, and because you can walk around so much, it seems to feel very safe. It also sounds like there are many people in the area because it is a popular area for travelers. That is also something to keep in mind when traveling alone, because you do not necessarily want to follow a random path and discover that you are the only one miles away.

Edinburgh feels super safe to walk around

Trek Effect recommends Edinburgh for women traveling alone and the publication explains: “It is incredibly easy to get around and navigate, because everyone speaks English (albeit with a very thick accent). The entire city is very safe. “

If a city is said to be safe, would a female solo traveler want to know if it is a city where you can easily walk around? A study by a British charity called Living Streets showed that Edinburgh is the “most walkable city” in the UK.

The nice thing is that you can not only walk and find cafes or find a place to eat a snack, but there are also areas that are best explored on foot. The Cultuurreis recommends a walk through areas called Hermitage of Braid and the Royal Mile. These would be perfect activities for female travelers only, because you can see some beautiful sights and nothing is more convenient than just walking.

Whether you want to go to beautiful and romantic Paris, go to charming Edinburgh or call Copenhagen your name loud and clear, these three European cities would be good choices for women who want to take a solo trip in 2020.

