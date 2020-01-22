Soleimani's coup was homicide under US criminal law

Boasting of having ordered a successful coup against Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, President Trump has admitted that he killed a senior government official in a sovereign state, Iran, while traveling in another sovereign state , Iraq. At first glance, his conduct and intent satisfy the elements of premeditated murder under section 1116 of title 18 of the United States Penal Code, “Murder or manslaughter of foreign officials, official guests or of persons enjoying international protection “.

We can and must debate, and many are, whether the murder was a “murder” or a violation of “international standards”, but none of these charges has been codified by Congress in the penal code and therefore they do not have no teeth. The prohibition on assassination is found in an executive decree and a president is not bound by it. As for international standards, including adherence to the long-standing principles of just war ethics, well, ignoring standards is Trump’s calling card, and his supporters love him for it.

However, the provisions of the United States Criminal Code are binding on all persons, including presidents. They cannot be lifted and they have very sharp teeth. By ordering the drone attack killing General Soleimani, it appears that Trump committed homicide under federal law.

