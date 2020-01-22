Soldiers trade guns for snow shovels to help St. John's dig out paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

With a few flints in the air, a team of four green-clad soldiers broke away Monday on a steep, buried driveway on Topsail Road, a task that one of them was estimated to take several hours.

A civilian passer-by joined his snowblower, and the soldiers were encouraged by people in passing vehicles, who honked and honked.

Bill Ash, 70, said seeing a clear driveway was a relief after being snowed in for four days.

“I was in a perilous situation until I saw our soldiers turn up this morning,” he said. “I really appreciate everything they have done.”

He said his daughter had tried to come by but couldn’t get close to the house. Ash has a snow blower and made some progress with his side door before he was overwhelmed by the amount of snow.

Shooter James Howie was part of the crew who cleared his driveway, where only the antenna of Ash’s car was visible under the snow.

Howie said he joined the army three years ago, partly out of a desire to help people in natural disasters, although this was his first time responding to a snowstorm.

“It’s a great community,” Howie said about St. John’s. “Everyone I’ve seen has thanked us, honked when they come by, and certainly encouraged us while we’re working.”

Secretary of Defense Harjit Sajjan said that 450 troops – including around 175 reservists – will be in Newfoundland on Tuesday to help the province dig out the storm.

“If you have 175 reservists who live in the affected communities, go out and help others at the same time, it is something to be very proud of, our reserves and how we come together,” said Sajjan in Winnipeg, where he went to a retreat of the federal cabinet.

Sajjan said it is “way too early” to say how long military assistance will be needed, but he said the troops will stay as long as they are needed. He also said that more will be sent if necessary.

In the meantime, the province urged neighbors to continue checking for seniors, people with disabilities, and others at risk of being locked up for days without access to food stores or refills.

“In many cases, the roads are still not safe to drive on and emergency services need unhindered access to provide emergency services,” a release from the provincial Municipal Affairs department said Monday afternoon.

The city of St. John has announced that the state of emergency will remain in force on Tuesday, but some stores may reopen to sell ‘basic food’. Most other businesses must remain closed, with the exception of gas stations and some pharmacies.

The city advised residents to “be willing to buy enough food for your family for 48 hours. Future opportunities to open food stores during this state of emergency will be evaluated and communicated as circumstances justify. “

St. John’s International Airport has announced that it will remain closed for commercial flights until Wednesday morning. It has been open since Sunday for military, emergency and co-vac flights.

The search continued on Monday for 26-year-old Joshua Wall, who last saw his house on Roaches Line left on Friday to walk through a wooded area to a friend’s house in nearby Marysvale.

The RCMP says the Avalon North Wolverines Search and Rescue would focus Monday on areas outside the track that Wall is supposed to have traveled on foot from his home.

Brad Tuck, a 30-year-old musician, has passed the time to create snow and write a song about “Snowmaggedon 2020.”

He said that after four days, some neighbors’ food supplies were almost empty on his street in the city center.

“Some people have almost no things …. People need to help each other with food, and if you are stuck, you have to make do with what you have right now, “he said in a telephone interview.

The lyrics of his song praise the resilience of the residents: “All hands came together, everyone worked as one, because that is what Newfoundlanders do when there is work to be done.”

Bill Ash assessed the work of the soldiers in his St. John’s home and noted that while Newfoundlanders are prepared for wild weather, this month’s storm is likely to be the legend.

“We are sometimes hardy to expect strange things,” Ash said.

“We always have that one storm that we remember. Forget the one I was thinking about before, this will be now, I think I’ll remember for a long time. “

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 20, 2020.

– With files from Michael Tutton in Halifax and Joan Bryden in Winnipeg

Holly McKenzie-Sutter, The Canadian Press