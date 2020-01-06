Loading...

The army is looking for media-savvy soldiers to promote their revitalized brand by creating a new profession, the marketing officer.

Following a breakdown of the new Task & Purpose mandate, marketing officers will specialize in at least one of four roles “within the marketing cycle” to improve army messaging and branding.

These roles include analyzing effectiveness, including collecting market data and evaluating the effectiveness of marketing. develop a strategy; Creating marketing campaigns and other content on various media; and delivering this content by identifying the best “channels”.

Marketing officers should be “visually creative … imaginative” and distinguish themselves in different teams according to the position description.

“They know the advantages, needs, realities and unique experiences that a soldier brings,” says the document about the ideal candidate. “They understand what inspired them to join the army and continue serving despite many other opportunities.”

The army has undergone a complete change of name with the aim of increasing recruitment in a way that accurately reflects the variety of jobs available on duty.

It’s not just the new uniforms – the service has recently partnered with a new marketing company, DDB Chicago, and launched a new advertising campaign. The service is also working on a completely new look for the GoArmy website.

Now the FA58 (Marketing) representative’s new job is the latest innovation to help bring the new brand to the army of the masses.

To become a marketing officer, a soldier must have an MBA or a marketing degree “from a top notch program”.

The job selection process is available to O3-O6s.

Soldiers will then spend 3-4 years “as an apprentice” to learn the ropes. Afterwards, they will work as marketing officers “to solve regional marketing challenges”.

The selected officers should be available to PCS this summer according to the document. The first locations that FA58 officers need are the Army Enterprise Marketing Office in Chicago, Fort Knox and West Point.

Additional locations, including Las Vegas, San Antonio and Fort Bragg, will be available soon.

Army Maj. Army Marketing spokeswoman Ruth Castro called FA58 an “exciting opportunity” for soldiers, saying that nearly 300 officers applied on January 3.

“The FA58 program is an opportunity to tailor selected officers’ talents to have a long-term impact on the army using marketing strategies, content creation, content delivery and marketing analytics,” said Castro. “Our goal is to hire approximately 100 executives who have completed marketing degrees from high-level institutions over the next 5 years, as well as executives with extensive marketing or related skills experience.”

The application process runs until January 19.