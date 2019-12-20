Soldiers suffer minor injuries when removing the suspect from the vehicle after the police chase

Loading...

One person was arrested after a police chase on Route 128 from Needham to Waltham. A state police officer tried to stop the driver for an erratic operation of a motor vehicle in Needham, police said. Police said the driver refused to stop for the police. , and there was a chase. A second soldier in the area joined the persecution. Additional state police units began responding to the area to help the two cruisers chasing the motorist, who continued driving erratically, police said. The soldiers placed a tire deflation device on the other side of the road, but the suspicious vehicle stopped before hitting the device. Police said the driver refused to leave the motor vehicle and that the soldiers had to break a window in the vehicle to extract the suspect, who resisted. The driver, a 52-year-old East Boston man who was not identified, was arrested. Police said evidence was found of the possible use of narcotics in the suspect vehicle. Several soldiers suffered minor injuries when removing the resistant suspect from the vehicle.

