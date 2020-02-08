Soldiers kill at least 20 in a killing spree: NPR

Police and bystanders stand near a shootout at Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand on Saturday.

An armed man shot and killed at least 20 people and injured more than 21 in a Thai city when he reported on social media via live stream on Saturday.

Police say the suspect, who was identified as a young soldier at a base near Nakhon Ratchasima City, also known as Korat – more than 180 miles northeast of Bangkok – shot a superior officer and others at the base, reports Michael Sullivan of the NPR. The suspect then fled the scene and continued shooting in a nearby mall.

Local media showed footage of the suspect getting out of a car in front of a mall and firing a series of shots while people took cover. Shots were heard in the video, the Associated Press reports.

Thai Rath newspaper reports that the incident started around 3:30 p.m. Local time according to AP. The police are still looking for the armed man. Several reports say he’s probably still in the mall, but it’s unclear whether he took hostages. More than 100 people were evacuated from the complex, the emergency doctor Noppadol Sirijanya told the AP.

According to the BBC, the suspect’s mother was brought to the mall to persuade him to give up on himself.

Police have warned people to stay at home, the BBC reports.

The suspect previously wrote on his Facebook page: “Death is inevitable for everyone.” Reuters reports that he also posted a photo of a gun in his hand.

The Facebook page has been removed, AP reports.

“We don’t know why he did it. Apparently he’s gone mad,” Defense Department spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit said, according to Reuters.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is following developments and expresses condolences to the families of the victims, a spokeswoman for the BBC said.

The incident occurs a month after the shooting of another well-known shopping center in the central Thai city of Lopburi. A masked man with a gun killed three people, including a 2-year-old boy, and wounded four others when he robbed a jewelry store, the AP reports.

Firearms are legally available in Thailand, but mass shootings are rare, except in the far south, where a decades-long uprising has continued, reports Reuters.

NPR’s Michael Sullivan contributed to this report.