Soldiers honor the soldier who died during basic training

A 19-year-old army private who died early in the month during basic training was posthumously promoted to first grade just before friends and family gathered for a memorial service to honor his life on January 16.

Pfc. On the morning of January 8th, Connor James McGurran was found to be unresponsive. According to a Fort Jackson press release, McGurran had completed eight weeks of basic training and was in the middle of his last training exercise, The Forge, in which “every trainee was tested” about the skills and knowledge they have acquired throughout BCT. ”

He was taken from the field to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“He was a good teammate and companion,” Lieutenant Colonel Michael Penny, battalion commander of the 3rd battalion of the 39th Infantry Regiment, said in the press release. “The day he passed … his closest friends in the company asked if they could continue to wear Pfc. McGurran’s rifle to honor their friend.”

Pvt. Trentarius May and Pfc. Luis Martinez greets her partner Pfc in conclusion. Connor James McGurran.

Fort Jackson Public Affairs

McGurran’s companion, Pvt. Trentarius May spoke during the ceremony attended by McGurran’s fellow soldiers, the Fort Jackson leadership, and the family. May turned directly to McGurran’s father – Navy Commander, Shawn McGurran, who was sitting in the front row in his navy uniform.

“McGurran was an amazing person, perfect with all of his mistakes. He was honest and seemed to come from the heart like everything he did,” May said to Cmdr. McGurran. “He made you feel like you mean something.

“Sir, I want to let you know that you don’t go through this alone. Those who love you never really die.”

The commemoration ended with the traditional “Last Roll Call”, a taps game and a 21 pistol greeting.

“Your soldier wasn’t just a soldier,” May said to McGurran’s father. “He was our brother.”