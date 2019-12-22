Soldier surprises younger brother in school assembly

Loading...

A high school assembly about the spirit of the holiday season became very personal for a sixth grade student from Wisconsin. His brother surprised him after being deployed abroad for more than a year. Army Pfc. Dillon Busche curled up with his parents beforehand in the office of the principal of Whitman Middle School, before giving the big surprise to his younger brother Lincoln. "We've had a very close relationship, like, since I can remember, since I was born," said Dillon. For other students gathered in the gym, the assembly was a reward with a message about non-materialistic holiday gifts, such as good deeds and good times with the family. That was when Lincoln was called to the floor. The director could be heard saying, "Sometimes time with people can be the best gift," while Lincoln looked up to see his brother walk across the gym floor and run into his arms. The crowd of high school students burst into cheers when the principal explained that Lincoln had not seen his brother soldier in more than a year. After a few moments, Dillon asked Lincoln: "Did I surprise you?" Lincoln could only smile and nod, a little overwhelmed at the moment. Dillon only has one week to spend with his family before returning to his base. Dillon said he plans to make a career in the army.

