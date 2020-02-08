Soldier kills at least 20 people in Thailand, holes in mall

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand – A soldier hiding in a popular shopping mall in Northeast Thailand shot several people on Saturday, killing at least 20 people and injuring 31 others, officials said.

Police said they secured the mall and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said there were no more bodies inside. But he added, “we don’t know if there are more injuries or deaths or not.” He didn’t say if the shooter was found.

Anutin said a doctor was shot while helping an injured person.

The shooter, described by the police as a soldier who was angry about a land conflict, seemed to be armed with an assault rifle based on video camera broadcast broadcast on Thai Rath television. Thai Rath said the incident started around 3:30 PM.

Shortly before midnight, the police announced that they had secured the entire shopping mall in the town of Nakhon Ratchasima. They released photos of officers escorting people to the exits, but they did not provide information about the shooter’s whereabouts.

A police officer contacted by phone said the soldier initially shot another soldier and a woman and injured a third person, apparently due to a land conflict.

City and district police officers who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to release information, said the man took a gun from his base and drove to Terminal 21 Korat shopping center, shooting en route. Various Thai media reported that he was traveling in a military vehicle.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Lt. Gene. Kongcheep Tantrawanich identified the suspect as Sgt. Jakrapanth Thomma.

The suspect posted updates on his Facebook page during the rampage with statements such as “No one can escape death” and “Should I give up?” In a later post he wrote: “I have already stopped.”

His profile picture shows him in a mask and dressed in military style fatigues and armed with a gun. The background image is of a gun and bullets.

In a photo that was distributed on social media and that appeared to be from his Facebook page, the suspect can be seen with a green camouflaged military helmet while behind him a fireball and black smoke rages. The Facebook page was made inaccessible after the photography started.

Video taken outside the mall and shared on social media showed people seeking coverage in a parking lot while gunshots were fired.

The shopping center was shut down and the street outside closed while the authorities tried to find the shooter and rescue shoppers inside. The government asked broadcasters not to go live.

In the initial phase people did not know what was going on.

Nattaya Nganiem, who made a video from outside the mall where gunshots were heard, told what she had experienced.

“We left the mall just after we ate. While we were in our car on the other side, we heard a loud noise and then we could see people running away. First I saw a woman running hysterically out of the mall. Then a motorcyclist ran ahead her net and left his motorcycle there.

“I thought, what happens? Then we heard several gunshots. The motorcyclist had probably seen the shooter from where he was. … We couldn’t see the shooter, but we could hear the sound of the gun. It was terrifying. We were just eating and my child was unusually restless, so we went away, otherwise we would be stuck there. I can’t believe this is happening in my hometown. I mean, this mall, we go around it almost every day . “

When she came home and heard what had happened, she fainted, she said.

Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, is located approximately 250 kilometers northeast of the Thai capital Bangkok. It is a hub for the relatively poorer and rural northeastern region of Thailand.

Terminal 21 Korat is part of a small chain of Thai shopping centers run by the Bangkok-based project developer LH Mall & Hotel Co. The shopping centers have floors that are modeled after major cities around the world.

The size of the mall posed a challenge to security forces trying to catch the shooter. It consists of seven large storeys, including one below ground level and numerous shops and restaurants. It also houses a cinema on the top floor.

Many shopping malls in Thailand, including the namesake of Terminal 21 in Bangkok, have metal detectors and security cameras at entrances manned by uniformed but unarmed guards. Checks at entry are often volatile at best.

Gun violence is not unheard of in Thailand. Firearms are legally available and many Thais possess weapons. Mass shootings are rare, although there are occasional firefights in the extreme south of the country, where the authorities have fought for years against a long-term separatist uprising.

The incident came just a month after another high-profile shopping mall in the central Thai city of Lopburi. In that case, a masked gunman with a silencer killed three people, including a 2-year-old boy, and injured four others while robbing a jewelry store. A suspect, a school principal, was arrested less than two weeks later and reportedly confessed that he had no intention of shooting someone.