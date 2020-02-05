Soldier killed while diving near the wreck of World War II warship in Japan

An army soldier from the northwestern suburb of Palatine, Illinois, died earlier this week when, according to his family, he dived off Okinawa, Japan, in his spare time.

The panel of Staff Sgt.Matthew Morgan, 30, was found by the Japanese coast guard near the USS Emmons, a sunken World War II ship near Kouri Island, said David Waskin, Morgan’s stepfather.

An army spokesman said Morgan was assigned Okinawa as a contract specialist and had confirmed his death, but had no further details on the case.

“The investigation into this incident is ongoing, so no further information is available until the investigation is complete,” Lieutenant Colonel Vinston Porter said.

Stars and Stripes reported that Morgan, a diving instructor at Torii Station on Okinawa, went on a recreational dive with three others on Sunday; His body was recovered by the Japanese authorities on Monday.

Waskin said Morgan loved diving and had driven to this point “a popular dive spot” many times before.

“When he discovered life under the sea, his passion for diving began,” said Waskin. “He used his experience as a technical diver to train others. Matt loved teaching and touched many lives in Okinawa and throughout the diving community.”

Morgan attended Palatine High School from 2003 to 2007 and had played 211 baseball there, according to the Township High School District.

A Twitter page for the Palatine High School baseball team paid tribute to Morgan on Tuesday.

“Thank you for your service, selfless guidance, and willingness to give something back,” said the tweet. “You were so proud of the uniforms you wore. Thank you for leaving a legacy.

Waskin said that Morgan’s military service in Okinawa is scheduled for Friday and that some of the soldier’s relatives are in Japan and will participate.

“I think he was a very giving person,” he said. “He wanted to make a difference and serve his country.”

—

© 2020 the Chicago Tribune. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.