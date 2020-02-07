Solar Orbiter Probe explores elusive parts of the sun: NPR

The Solar Orbiter shown in this artwork is a collaboration between the European Space Agency and NASA to study the sun and the drive from the solar wind that creates space weather that affects Earth.

So far, all images of the sun have been direct headshots. Scientists will soon be given a profile.

NASA and the European Space Agency will launch a joint mission on Sunday to take a look at the solar poles for the first time. The previous images were all taken from approximately the same angle, roughly in line with the star’s equator.

Scientists hesitate to guess what the elusive poles of the star might look like. “I hate to speculate,” said Holly Gilbert, NASA project scientist for the mission.

“We are constantly taken with these discoveries that we thought we knew what something would be before we measured it for the first time,” said David McComas, professor of astrophysics at Princeton University. “And then we say, ‘Oh my goodness, this is really different than we expected.’ So I think we want to have an open mind on that. “

After launching Florida’s Cape Canaveral called Solar Orbiter, NASA / ESA will use Venus and Earth’s gravity to move outside of this equatorial plane, where all the planets in our solar system orbit. The orbiter will be able to look down on the poles of the sun at some point.

There are many reasons why scientists want to learn more about the sun’s poles. They believe the poles could affect some important aspects of space weather in the solar system that can affect spacecraft and even people on Earth. “It has real impact on our satellites, our GPS, our power grid, and things like that,” says McComas.

“The more technological we become, the more vulnerable we become to space weather and the more important it is to be able to make predictions and hopefully also make predictions,” says Gilbert. The data that Orbiter collects could eventually help create models for forecasting space weather.

The mission will map the magnetic fields of the sun from the poles. Scientists believe that these fields have a complicated relationship with what happens in the sun.

Since the 19th century, scientists have found that the sun cycles through relatively quiet and highly active points. The active times are associated with “lots of sun spots, lots of torches and sun storms”, says Gilbert. These cycles take place approximately every 11 years.

Scientists do not understand exactly what causes these cycles. But they have noticed that they are in line with large changes in the magnetic field of the sun. One pole is positive and one is negative – and every 11 years the poles change and have the opposite charge.

Gilbert says the change in polarity is probably due to activity in the sun. “It is a very complicated, rotating gas ball in which the magnetic fields become involved.” The fields store magnetic energy that can escape in the form of solar storms when the fields become confused. It’s a messy process that can cause the poles to change polarity.

It would be useful for scientists to better understand when the largest flares will occur to protect satellites and other spacecraft. “Although we have an idea of ​​how many sunspots and how many storms and how often they could occur, we cannot really predict how strong they will be,” says Gilbert.

The Solar Orbiter can also work with another probe that orbits the sun. NASA’s Parker Solar Probe was launched in 2018 and will eventually be within 4 million miles of the Sun’s surface – far closer than this new mission. It will move through the solar corona, a super hot aura of gases around the star, and collect data about its magnetic fields and energetic particles, as NELL GREENFIELD BOYCE reported.

At certain points, the Solar Orbiter is positioned along the same magnetic field line as the Parker probe. Gilbert says this means they can measure particles at two different times – once at Parker and then again when they reach the Solar Orbiter. “We will have a nice picture of how some of these particles develop and how this river changes when it moves away from the sun,” she says.

McComas, who is involved in the Parker mission, is pleased to be able to view the solar wind from two different latitudes at the same time. This solar wind expels the sun’s magnetic field in all directions, which can lead to space weather outbreaks that interfere with satellites and GPS.

“We almost always measure it from this one perspective at the equatorial level,” he says. With these measurements from two perspectives, you can determine whether the perspective we’ve always known is representative – or, as he explains, maybe they say, “Gee, it’s really different when you become, you know, 30 degrees higher. ”

It is worth noting that scientists also get a unique view of the sun from the National Science Foundation’s Daniel K. Inouye solar telescope. Last month, the foundation published fascinating photos of the sun’s surface.

The first solar images of the Daniel K. Inouye solar telescope reveal its turbulent gas surface in a detail that scientists have described as unprecedented.

