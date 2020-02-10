Solar Orbiter heads for the sun to discover its secrets

The Solar Orbiter is on the way to the sun. The spaceship got off to a perfect start late Sunday evening with a flawless launch aboard an Atlas V 411 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 11:03 p.m. ET.

The ambitious mission that is being carried out jointly by the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA should give us the best view of our star to date, including the first real look at its unknown polar regions.

Shortly after the Atlas rocket launched the Solar Orbiter into space, ESA was able to confirm that the spacecraft’s important solar array had been properly installed and powered.

The $ 672 million Solar Orbiter, which is equipped with a range of highly sensitive instruments to image the surface of the sun and measure the properties of the surrounding area, will take almost two years to complete in a mission that could take time to reach original operating orbit up to a decade.

“As humans, we have always been aware of the importance of the sun for life on earth. We have observed them and examined their functioning in detail. However, we have known for a long time that it can disrupt everyday life when we are in the fire line of a strong solar storm, ”said Günther Hasinger, ESA Director of Science. “At the end of our Solar Orbiter mission, we will know more than ever about the hidden power that is responsible for the changing behavior of the sun and its impact on our home planet.”

Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s deputy administrator for science at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, DC, promised that the Solar Orbiter would do “amazing things” during its mission. “Combined with the other recently launched NASA solar exploration missions, we’re gaining unprecedented new knowledge about our star,” said Zurbuchen. He added that the mission data will also help make astronauts safer when they travel to the moon and beyond on upcoming Artemis missions.

For more information on the Solar Orbiter and mission objectives, see this informative article that contains everything you need to know.

