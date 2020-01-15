Solar energy in the Sunshine State: why the investment makes sense in 2020

(Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto)

At the end of last year, my wife and I decided to make an important decision about an important additional investment in our Florida home. We are going to install a solar energy system in an attempt to generate the majority of our electrical power.

I have always been in favor of self-sufficiency and of alternative and renewable energy sources. In Florida we have an abundance of sunshine all year round, and my house usually has optimum exposure to the southern sky. Not only that, but living close to the Florida coastline also means that we are subject to periodic disruption of the infrastructure due to weather conditions such as hurricanes. We also occasionally get brownouts and blackouts that can last for several hours at a time when the regional electricity grid is under heavy weather in hot summer weather – so it seems that we are an ideal place to install a solar panel.

My wife and I have been living in South Florida since December 2012. Why have we waited so long for this? Much of the reluctance was the cost of performing the installation and the difficulty of finding an experienced solar installer who was willing to perform work in our area. Moreover, until about two and a half years ago in Florida, there was no way to sell power back to the grid, nor was it legal to store energy in a large battery for backup or overnight use.

The tax incentives were also not conducive to the total investment; it turned out that it would take around 20 years to play break-even. So when we first looked at this more than three years ago, it didn’t make sense.

But things have changed. From 2016 to 2019, there was a federal tax credit of 30% (also known as ITC) for new solar energy projects. This credit for 2020 is now 26%. In addition, Florida Power and Light (FPL) customers can now sign up for net metering, which is the ability to sell power back to the grid when you produce more than you consume.

After going through a price exercise and having made several competitive bids, we chose SunPro as our solar installation company and monitoring company. The proposal included not only a system that would cover most of our daily power generation needs, but also the ability to switch to a large backup battery during infrastructure outages.

We chose SunPro not only because of the competitive position of its bid, but also because of its experience with installing solar installations. The company has more than 20,000 solar customers in the southeast. We have also taken into account the maturity of partner status with the technology companies with which it does business, such as LG and Tesla.

The system was sized, taking into account a peak consumption of around 2,200 kWh during the July, August and September summer months when the air conditioning is used full time.

Average monthly electricity bill from FPL in the Perlow household.

Image: ZDNet

Our monthly average bill from Florida Power and Light is approximately $ 263 per month and our average power consumption is approximately 2,143 kWh per month. That is mainly because my wife and I work from home and have the air conditioning throughout the day. We expect to pay only minimal connection costs to the FPL network in most months and to be able to sell our surpluses back to the network via network measurement.

The bids we received from various solar companies were all in a similar margin, with funded costs over a 30-year period, which would be about the same as paying that electric bill on a monthly basis.

We choose to pay the system in cash, which significantly reduced the total system price. In essence, solar energy means that we are given the opportunity to be largely energy independent, and by owning the system, we maintain our energy rates, resulting in significant savings in the longer term. But it is also a technological upgrade because we are reassured if the infrastructure fails.

Final system configuration of SunPro for Perlow residence

Image: ZDNet

The finished design, which has undergone multiple iterations, consists of 56 335 W LG Solar NeON 2 panels, using Enphase IQ7 microinverters, with a maximum power generation capacity of 23.187 kWh per year.

Forty-six panels are placed on the south-facing part of the roof and 10 are installed on the north-facing roof, which is visible to the street. During the day, we can provide almost everything with electricity using the solar panels, including the air conditioning. If we choose not to use the net at night, or if it doesn’t work, we can run the fridges, fans, lighting and our pool pump from the Tesla Powerwall 2 backup battery.

We have chosen to go with just one Powerwall because of the costs. Realistically, we would probably need a second or third if we wanted to use the main A / C air conditioning at night during the hottest months of the night. We don’t tend to use the central air conditioning at night when we go to sleep unless we visit guests – instead we switch off the central air and run a smaller Fujitsu mini-split-style air-conditioning in the bedroom.

Other customers can opt for a more cost-effective solution for night-time backup power, such as installing a built-in natural gas generator. Yet we did not have that as an option because of potential problems with the association of our homeowner and probably the refusal of the city permit that would be needed to bury a large propane tank on our front yard. I have a 6500 W Generac, which I have ready to connect to a patch panel when we need that A / C at night.

We will be the first solar home in our community of around 200 homes and the first installation of SunPro in the city of Coral Springs, with more than 133,000 residents. So, to say that we are going to pioneer here in our city is something of an understatement.

The project is expected to cost us about three to four months, from completed design, electrical research, permits to actual construction. In the coming year I will describe my experiences as a customer with solar energy and show you every step in this process. I look forward to going in 2020 with solar energy.

Are you considering switching to solar energy this year? Or have you already done it? Talk back and let me know.