Solano Stallions men's basketball team beats Las Vegas, loses to Chico – The Reporter

Loading...

The Solano Stallions men's basketball team closed a successful double-headed weekend with a 98-86 loss against the SuperKats Boy and a 137-133 victory against the Las Vegas Royals.

With the holiday season ending, the Stallions organized a one-week toy campaign and donated to the First Baptist Church in Vacaville.

Against the Las Vegas Royals, the Viasat Co-Players of the Game were James Lake and Jalen Bonds.

Lake finished with 24 points and shot 46 percent from the field, and Bonds had 22 points while shooting 61 percent from the field.

The NoTime2Chill Doin & # 39; Work game player was Lavar Nuefville with 36 impressive points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

In the team's first year of play, the Stallions established themselves in the competitive Far West Division of the American Basketball Association and demonstrated that they can compete with some of the best ABA teams in the nation such as the San Francisco City Cats and Contra Costa Delta Stars

The Stallions will play again on January 4 in Emeryville against the Oakland Townhawks, and then face the Orange County Novastars in their first match in the 2020 local game at 1 p.m.

For more information about the team, visit solanostallions.com