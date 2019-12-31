Solano Land Trust offers several outdoor adventures in January – The Reporter

Loading...

If your new year's resolution was to exercise more, Solano Land Trust has many ways to stay fit for the next month. Also: you can sunbathe while you do it.

From hiking to exploring nature and improving trails, Solano Land Trust organizes many outdoor events throughout January. Below is a sample.

On Saturday, Solano Land Trust will organize a nature walk at King-Swett ranches, located on the hills between Fairfield, Benicia and Vallejo. Participants will do some exercise and see the birds and other wild animals that inhabit this area. King-Swett ranches are generally closed to the public, so this is an opportune time to explore them. The six-mile walk will take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The walk is free, but space is limited. Pre-registration can be done at https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07egpcr0pqae9618a5&oseq=&c=&ch=, and participants can meet at Red Top Park & ​​Ride, 140 Red Top Road, Fairfield .

For those who want to go outdoors and participate in science, Solano Land Trust offers a citizen science volunteer opportunity every second Friday of the month where volunteers can learn by volunteering. The next delivery will take place from 8:30 a.m. at 12:30 p.m. January 10 in a place to be determined. The event is free, but space is limited. Participants must register by sending an email to [email protected] at least two days in advance.

Those who want to get an expansive view of Solano County and beyond can participate in a nature hike in Rockville Trails Preserve, located between the Suisun and Green valleys. There will be opportunities to enjoy the landscape and look for wild flowers. The 4 to 6 mile walk will last from 9 a.m. at 1 p.m. January 11 Registration can be done at https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07egpcujv23d4d43e0&oseq=&c=&ch=. Participants should meet in the red "Ice House" building, located behind La Barista Espresso at 4160 Suisun Valley Road, Fairfield.

Solano Land Trust will have a volunteer opportunity in Lynch Canyon, where volunteers can help improve trails, repair fences, pluck weeds and more. Experience is not necessary, and a free pizza lunch will be provided. The work will take place from 9 a.m. until noon on January 11 at Lynch Canyon, 3100 Lynch Road. Confirm your attendance at [email protected]

Start the new year with a new peace of mind, as Barbara Fredericks will do a yoga walk in Lynch Canyon, where participants will do warm-up stretches before the walk and stand up before, during and after the walk. The event is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on January 11 in the parking lot of Lynch Canyon. The cost to park is $ 6 per vehicle, but the proceeds will go to the parks of Solano County.

Also in Lynch Canyon, hikers can participate in a raptor walk and see golden eagles and hawks, as well as other migratory raptors that spend the winter. The four to six mile walk is $ 10 per person and $ 6 per vehicle with the proceeds from the Solano park system. It will take place from 10 a.m. at 2 p.m. in Lynch Canyon. Space is limited, so pre-register at https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07egpcv49dfe0e7152&oseq=&c=&ch=.

On January 18, Rush Ranch will organize a lot of family activities as part of its "Get the Rush" program. Visitors can go through a traditional blacksmith shop and participate in an interpretive walk directed by teachers that highlights the birds, plants and water of the Suisun swamp. The free event will take place from 10 a.m. at 1 p.m. January 18 at Rush Ranch, 3521 Grizzly Island Road, Suisun City. The teacher-led walk begins at 11. Participants must meet in front of the flagpole. The event will be canceled if it rains.

Finally, Solano Land Trust wants to start the year with a walk for children. Docents will lead a walk for young people to learn all about livestock. Participants are advised to wear good walking shoes or mud boots if it rains, and bring water and snacks. The walk will take place from 10 a.m. at noon on January 20 in Lynch Canyon. RSVPs can be done at https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07egsbps7lb0a7c0d5&oseq=&c=&ch=. The event is free, but there is a separate parking fee of $ 6 at Lynch Canyon, where you can pay by cash or by checks payable to Solano County Parks.

For more information about these and other events, visit solanolandtrust.org/.