Solano appliance recycling company fined for mishandling, burning hazardous waste – The Reporter

An appliance recycling company in Solano County has agreed to a six-figure fine for mishandling and burning hazardous waste, The Reporter reported.

The California Department of Toxic Substances Control announced on Thursday an agreement with the Fairfield-based appliance recycler, Freon Free, that will pay a fine of $ 145,760 for violations.

In a press release, state inspectors said they found that the company's employees were burning hazardous wastes without a permit, which increases the risk of fire or explosion at the site. In addition, inspectors learned that, for years, Freon Free, which has a main office in Walters Court, near Air Base Parkway, was improperly treating two to three ammonia refrigerators per week.

In the prepared statement, the department spokesman, Gamaliel Ortiz, said the company's employees used bolt cutters to cut the refrigerant lines, releasing their contents into a container with water. Treatment of ammonia that way, without a permit, violates legal requirements and could cause serious injury, Ortiz said.

DTSC Director Meredith Williams said state law establishes "clear guidelines and a certification process for disposed device handlers."

"The inherent hazards that certain components, including materials that require special handling, represent for the public and the environment, must be taken seriously and mitigated by recycling companies," he said in the statement.

The Office of Criminal Investigations and the Compliance and Emergency Response Division of its department conducted on-site inspections at Freon Free locations in Fairfield, American Canyon and Orland, the latter a Central Valley city between Williams and Red Bluff on Interstate 5 .

Among the various violations, state inspectors found that 1) company employees were treating and storing hazardous wastes without a permit; 2) eliminate materials that require special handling in places that were not certified; 3) inadequately train staff on how to handle waste, and 4) use other hazardous waste management practices that violate the Hazardous Waste Control Act and the State Health and Safety Code. The Department of State's Toxic Substance Control penalizes freon-free burning of hazardous wastes without permission, fire risk and inadequate training of personnel on waste materials management

Under California law, those who recycle discarded devices that contain materials that require special handling, also known as MRSH, must meet certification requirements. Handlers that demonstrate the ability to dispose of and properly manage waste in accordance with waste control laws are approved by the DTSC Certified Appliance Recycler Program.

To prevent the release of hazardous components in appliances, handlers must remove mercury, oils, refrigerants, polychlorinated biphenyls and any other material that is regulated as hazardous waste. Freon Free may continue to eliminate MRSH as part of the agreement.

The Office of Criminal Investigations (OCI is the only criminal investigation unit within the California Environmental Protection Agency) is a special investigation unit within the DTSC, composed of law enforcement officers, scientists and a forensic computer specialist who investigates criminal conduct related to hazardous waste in California. .

Ortiz said the mission of the Compliance and Emergency Response Division is "to protect human health and the environment through consistent and timely investigations, compliance and emergency response in conjunction with other state, federal and local agencies."

The mission of the DTSC, he added, is to protect Californians and the environment from the harmful effects of toxic substances by restoring contaminated properties, enforcing the hazardous waste law, reducing the amount of hazardous waste and the promotion of the manufacture of chemically safer products.

To report illegal handling, discharge or disposal of hazardous wastes, call the waste alert hotline at (800) 698-6942.

For additional information, handling and disposal of hazardous wastes, contact DTSC, call (800) 728-6942 or visit www.dtsc.ca.gov.