Sol-Jay Maiava, BYU's latest QB signatory, was named Polynesian Bowl's offensive MVP

SALT LAKE CITY – Sol-Jay Maiava gave a good concert on Saturday evening at the Aloha stadium in Honolulu.

BYU’s only signatory quarterback during the 2020 early signing period for the 2020 recruiting class showed the double threat capabilities he brings to the field, scoring the game winning touchdown and winning offensive MVP honors in the Polynesian Bowl.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Maiava played for team Mauka – who defeated team Maika 20-13 – and legendary coach Steve Spurrier, who rotated quarters at each game during the game. Maiava completed 8 of 10 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown, while adding 53 rushing yards in eight races and the winning score in the last two minutes.

Playing at Aloha Stadium was a homecoming for Maiava, who grew up in Hawaii and played in her second year at Kahuku High School before moving to Washington, DC, and becoming quarterback at St. John’s College Prep for the past two years.

“No words can speak – go home, finish it in this stage where it all started. That means a lot, “said Maiava of her return to Hawaii during the trophy ceremony on CBS Sports Network. “It is always a blessing. My family brought me here, and without them I would be nothing. “

Maiava’s winning touchdown came when defensive MVP Meki Pei made his second interception of the game and sent him 25 meters from Team Makai’s 21-meter line. Later on the hit that followed with less than two minutes to play, at first goal on the 1-yard line, Maiava rigged the transfer and then passed the pylon defense for the touchdown.

Maiava produced several impressive pieces throughout the match. During the second training of the Mauka team, Maiava scrambled before throwing a short screen pass to Demond Demas, who cut across the field and made several movements before scoring at 11 meters.

Rivals.com recruiting analyst Woody Wommack named Maiava the game changer in his post-game honors.

“He did a little bit of everything while leading his team to victory, notably by escaping the race to extend the games while keeping his eyes down and knowing when to come in and run. Maiava had several Power Five options before choosing the Cougars and he showed that he could be a special playmaker in Provo, ”wrote Wommack.

Maiava used her legs to hold the Mauka team in the backfield for a basket later in the first half, tearing off 19m and 16m tracks on the disc. Both games had a bit of a local feel, as Utah safety signatory Kamo’i Latu made a stop on the 19-meter run. The linebacker of the American Fork High Bodie Schoonover, a one-time verbal commitment from BYU that remains unsigned, made the tackle on the 16-yard run.

Maiava highlighted his escapeability in the third quarter on a goal scoring campaign. Facing a second and 10 to the Maika 28 team, Maiava rolled just out of the pocket and was almost sent back close to the touchline before escaping and returning to the midfield, where he found the ‘Kevin Bauman’s tight end for a 15- yard gain.

Maiava will join BYU this summer, joining a 2020 shift group that includes Zach Wilson, Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney.

“As a Cougar, I’m so thrilled that we are getting this kid,” said former BYU star Vai Sikahema, color television commentator, about Maiava.

Other local links in the Polynesian bowl

Team Makai

Van Fillinger, DE, Corner Canyon High: Fillinger signed a letter of intent with Utah in December.

Sione Fotu, ILB, Bingham High: Another Utah signatory who made two solo tackles in the first half.

Kamo’i Latu, S, St. Louis School (Hawaii): Latu, who signed with Utah in December, started for the Makai team and had two tackles, including a solo stop and as an assisted tackle on a 19 yard Maiava run in the second quarter.

Bodie Schoonover, OLB, American Fork High: The unsigned defender made two tackles, including a solo stop on Maiava in the second quarter.

Team Mauka

Solotoa Moea’i, OT, Punahou High (Hawaii): Moea’i signed a letter of intent with Utah in December.

Alex Muti, OLB, Konawaena High School (Hawaii): Muti signed a letter of intent with BYU in December.

Logan Pili, S, Timpview High: Pili, a BYU entry, made three tackles in the second period, including a solo stop in the third quarter.

Ioholani Raass, DE, Skyridge High: Raass, who signed with UCLA in December, started for the Mauka team and had a one-yard tackle for the second quarter loss.

Noah Sewell, ILB, Orem High: Sewell, who signed with Oregon in December, started as a linebacker and made three tackles, including a 1-yard tackle for loss in a first and goal game in the first half, before moving on. with a third trimester injury. He also had a fourth postponement to start the second quarter, rushing for a rod but getting closer to a rod of the first.