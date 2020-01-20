Soil survey results, brown sludge detection, survey schedule

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – New test results from the toxic sludge investigation are expected soon as officials find out why not more was done earlier to discover Gary Sayers and his chemical mess.

Local 4-consumer investigator Hank Winchester has learned of new developments in the investigation.

This week we will see the results of soil surveys at sites in Sanilac and Detroit related to Sayers.

Detroit’s case against Sayers will advance on Thursday. We expect more information about the current state of the property.

Click here to visit our “Defending The Environment” page,

A town hall will be held in February to inform people living and working nearby about the current situation. In about 6-8 weeks, the Michigan Department of the Environment and the Environmental Protection Agency will develop a sampling plan that will continue to be monitored at Bear Creek levels.

This is happening as the EPA draws up a long-term plan to combat contaminants.

A new discovery was made in Detroit on Friday – brown mud. The local crews take samples. City officials will continue the investigation and will work with EGLE and EPA to ensure the location is safe.

Investigators are also looking closely at the timeline of the past 30 years. Sayers first appeared on the radar in 1990. He has had numerous contacts with various agencies over the past 30 years, but the trend reversed in December when the toxic substance reached I-696 in Madison Heights.

Now that we are waiting for test results, investigators also need to investigate why the problem was not properly handled years ago.

You can watch the full Help Me Hank report in the video above,

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.