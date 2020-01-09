Software maker Talend appoints Concur veteran CEO

Loading...

Christal Bemont, fifteen-year veteran of Concur, will be the new director of Talend S.A., replacing Michael H. Tuchen, the company said.

Fifteen-year-old software supplier Talend SA, which specializes in tools for transforming and organizing data for companies, announced on Thursday morning that chief executive Michael H. Tuchen will be retiring and Christal Bemont, a fifteen-year veteran of financial software maker Concur, is now part of SAP AG and takes up its function immediately.

Talend will hold a conference call this morning at 8:30 am, Eastern time, and you can listen to it on the company’s investor relations website. Additional information about the announcements is included this morning in a form 8-K from Talend.

Talend also announced an update of the sales outlook for the fourth quarter. Revenue is now expected to be within a range of $ 66.5 million to $ 67.0 million, an increase from an earlier range of $ 65.4 million to $ 66.4 million. That is for Street consensus for the company for $ 66.1 million.

In an interview with ZDNet, Tuchen said the company’s goal to achieve revenue of $ 1 billion – expected to be $ 247 million this year and $ 277.4 million next year – is the right time to bring new leadership .

“For us, the most important need for Talend is to really drive that race to a billion,” Tuchen said.

“We were trying to find a leader that could be highly marketed with a focused cloud-based company, bringing it from $ 250 million a year to a billion or more,” Tuchen said. The search for Bemont began as a search for a chief income officer, the position that Bemont held at Concur. But Tuchen and the board decided that she had what it took to fill the top seat after evaluating her experience, including a “demonstrated ability to scale up a cloud business and go to market in a truly unique way” , said Tuchen.

Bemont noted that “there are a number of things that I now see before us with an enormous amount of parallel and possibilities up to the last fifteen years at Concur.”

When asked what those parallels are, Bemont replied, “We are in a situation where we are at a bending point that is very similar to when I started 15 years ago at Concur, where we move from on-prem to cloud.

“There are things that happen, not just in services or distribution, but in every move, and the way you think about how that all changes should be considered.

Tuchen remains a member of the board of directors and “do everything to help Cristal be successful as a board member.”

Bemont brings with her two colleagues from Concur.

Ann-Christel Graham will join as Chief Sales Officer, after having held a number of sales positions at SAP Concur. Jamie Kiser will serve as Chief Customer Officer of Talend, most recently as vice president, global public sector for SAP Concur.

“I’m building for a large, scalable business book that starts with customers,” said Bemont about the two additional employees. “The obvious thing for me was to bring in talent; what was not so clear to me until I was told is that this is now a C-suite with three female leaders,” said Bemont. She also noted the presence of two existing female senior officials at Talend. “This is a considerably diverse female leadership team,” Bemont added.

Talend chairman Steve Singh thanked Tuchen for leading a “transformation” for the company over the past 18 months and for making it “a leader in cloud integration.”

Talend also said that the subscription income for the three months ending December is expected to be between $ 58.8 million and $ 59.2 million. It noted that this means a growth of 21% to 22% on an annual basis.

The “Talend Cloud” company is now at 50% of the new annual recurring revenue, the company said.

Nanci Caldwell, a member of the board of directors, will resign after nearly three years, Talend said. In addition to decades at Hewlett-Packard, Caldwell, head of marketing at software maker Peoplesoft, was a member of the compensation committee and the nomination and governance committee.