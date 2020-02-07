Software errors force GM to recall pickups for the 2nd time

DETROIT – General Motors is recalling for the second time worldwide about 162,000 full-size pickups due to faulty brake control software installed in a recall last year.

Affected are Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra light trucks from the 2019 model year. The Silverado is GM’s most popular American vehicle.

The saga began in December when GM announced it would recall around 550,000 pickups and Cadillac CT6 sedans worldwide to fix a software error that could disable electronic stability control and anti-lock brakes. If those functions do not work, this may increase the risk of a crash.

The new software was installed in approximately 162,000 vehicles, but GM began receiving reports that it was causing other problems, according to documents that GM has submitted to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

If the vehicles are started remotely using a GM mobile phone app or if the driver gets into the vehicle and waits five or more minutes before it is started, the software can disable the electronic brake servo system and switch on multiple dashboard warning lights, documents .

GM spokesperson Dan Flores said the new problem appeared in about 1% of the vehicles that received the new software, which was corrected in January. The second problem did not occur in Cadillac vehicles, Flores said.

The company has no reports of crashes or injuries due to the problem, Flores said.

Owners in the original recall receive letters in which they bring their vehicles to dealers for a software update. Those who have received the defective update will receive a second letter from 10 February.

Tom Krisher, The Associated Press