Softball slice brief, Bountiful star Libbie Hawker trying to keep fast paced anyway

Editor’s Observe: For 20 days in April, the Deseret Information will profile 20 elite large faculty athletes from the 2020 graduating course and how they are coping with the premature close of senior lifestyle on and off the industry.

BOUNTIFUL — Zoom has been a quite fantastic distraction for Bountiful’s Libbie Hawker in the past thirty day period.

Involving her classes and her student overall body officer duties as a vice president, just one of the state’s finest senior softball gamers explained, “it keeps me active, that is for positive. I’m usually doing one thing.”

The Zoom meetings, which include this Wednesday to interview possible college student body officers for upcoming 12 months, have assisted choose her mind off the truth that her senior softball season has formally been canceled since COVID-19.

“Since I am participating in on, I really don’t treatment how I played this period I experience extra for the other seniors and the team who this is what they appear ahead to. Some persons do not participate in comp in the summer months, so this is what they’ve been looking ahead to all year to go out and play and have exciting.” — Bountiful’s Libbie Hawker

With Utah State signee Hawker as the catalyst, expectations were being sky higher for the Braves, who ended up state runner-ups just about every of the past two year. Hawker was named a initial workforce all-stater both equally decades.

“I felt like this 12 months we had been the exact same as we were past 12 months, only misplaced two players. I truly feel like our JV was quite stacked as well. Absolutely everyone was very good on this staff and combating for a probability to be on the subject and it does suck we’d have a opportunity to do it once again,” stated Hawker.

Being aware of there will be competitive higher education softball in her long term with the Aggies, it is her senior teammates who Hawker is most saddened for.

“Since I am playing on, I never treatment how I performed this season I feel extra for the other seniors and the workforce who this is what they look ahead to. Some individuals really do not enjoy comp in the summer season, so this is what they’ve been hunting forward to all calendar year to go out and engage in and have entertaining,” stated Hawker.

Separately, Hawker would’ve been in the operating for some of the top rated honors in the state.

As a junior previous year she batted .457 with 8 doubles, 38 runs, 30 stolen bases and 18 RBI.

During her sophomore yr she batting .490 with related other stats.

Her velocity will make her a menace at the future stage.

Bountiful ended up enjoying just 1 activity this year, a 7-3 win above Roy on March 10, which came two days just before the UHSAA introduced its to start with two week suspension. Methods most of that week have been just make-change video games as the coaches experimented with to continue to keep factors pleasing for every person.

In spite of the Unhappiness of actively playing just the one recreation, Hawker is appreciative of the method to get to that one particular game.

“It was genuinely fun to get to know some of the previous girls and the new girls. I’m so grateful I got to perform a person game in my senior yr, but much more essential I’m so glad I got to perform for my coaches. They were being severely so wonderful, and taught me so several existence lessons that I’ll be ready to consider into my later yrs and use in the course of my daily life,” stated Hawker.

Her head coach, Butch Latey, known as her the day right after the year was canceled, and Hawker claimed it was great to listen to his uplifting voice.

“He’s usually indicating the nicest matters, and producing every person come to feel excellent about themselves. Butch is one of the most great people I’ve ever satisfied. He’s so complete of knowledge all the time. He’s usually inquiring you inquiries that will make your mind think. You assume you have the reply and you never ever,” she mentioned.

“He was often telling us, ‘have pleasurable, get greater. No matter what you are executing in everyday living, you’ve obtained to generally be acquiring enjoyment and obtaining far better.’”

Hawker can’t do that on the diamond anymore this time, but it is some thing she proceeds to try out and do each individual day in all of her other duties at Bountiful Superior University by attempting to uplift her peers any time she can.