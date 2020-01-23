Soft robotic hands can soon have a firm hold on the industry

Soft Robotics, a company that develops soft robot grippers at the enterprise level for a variety of material handling and pick & place applications, is on a roll. After achieving a high-level strategic partnership in 2019, the company has announced an oversubscribed B series worth $ 23 million.

In December, Soft Robotics rolled out an innovative adaptable gripper system specially designed to work with FANUC robots via a new controller. The combined product debuted in December at IREX in Tokyo. Unlike robotic end effectors made from rigid materials that bend only through built-in joints, soft end effectors match the objects they pick up, allowing for a wider range of single-unit applications.

“Variability is the kryptonite of the robotics industry,” said Carl Vause, CEO of Soft Robotics. “By offering a system capable of understanding and manipulating items that vary in size, shape and weight, we are able to solve the problem of high variability in both products and processes.”

When I came across Vause at a robot conference a few years ago, he impressed me with a story about his end effectors who picked up Peeps, the soft candy birds, directly from the line without distorting them, something unthinkable with stiff end effectors.

As I wrote in 2018 after the series A of Soft Robotics, building a better grab is now related to the age-old quest for building a better mousetrap. As use cases for robots multiply and the demand for automation explodes due to rapid handling and delivery of groceries, one of the major challenges is the confrontation with variability in packaging. Soft Robotics’ patented grasping technology, machine vision and software solutions address these problems for large and meaningful industries such as food and beverages, consumer goods and cosmetics production, e-commerce supply chains and more.

Additional usage scenarios include returns. According to Soft Robotics, UPS has only recently processed nearly two million returns in one day. According to some sources, holiday returns this year can go up to $ 90 to $ 95 billion in merchandise.

“Creating or accelerating a direct-to-customer channel is a strong cross-sectoral trend that has gone beyond markets such as food packaging and the production of consumer goods and more,” said Remy Glaisner, research director WW Robotics at IDC. “At the order management level, this also means setting up highly dynamic” reverse supply chains. “However, the overall labor scarcity for order management use cases is a critical roadblock. In that context, the role of agile gripper solutions that can be adapted to both incoming and outgoing workflows becomes of strategic importance.”

The gripper problem is solved by companies such as Soft Robotics and laboratories that specialize in soft systems at research institutions such as Carnegie Mellon University and UC Berkeley.

The guts of robotics giants ABB and Yamaha Motor Co., invested in the final round of Soft Robotics. Calibrate Ventures and Material Impact participated in the final round, along with additional existing investors Honeywell, Hyperplane, Scale, Tekfen Ventures and Yamaha.