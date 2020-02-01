Sofia Kenin says it is a dream come true to win the Australian Open

By winning the Australian Open, she became the best-placed American player and overtook her idol Serena Williams.

“It is exciting. I’m so happy. I was told yes if I won I would be No. 7. It’s such an honor. I love representing the United States. I just love it.

“Everything comes together, a dream comes true. Everything I did, all the hard work I did, paid off.

Sofia Kenin plays a forehand Credit: Getty Images

“It hasn’t penetrated yet. Everything is just a blur for me. I just can’t believe what happened. Yes, it’s just great. I feel like I’m doing some great things for American tennis.

“I saw Serena. I followed her, all the slams she won. It is a special feeling to only be ahead of her. I’m just super excited. I can’t wait to be in the same team with her in the Fed Cup. “

Kenin has been trained by her father all her life. Her mother had stayed home in Florida, superstitious that she could hex her daughter by changing routine and being there. She was too emotional to watch too.

“I called her right after the game to tell her everything was fine. I won and she can just relax now.

“She was really stressed out at home, very superstitious. Yes, she is just very happy. I told her I wouldn’t be able to talk to you for hours, but at least you know I won. I’m coming home, you can give me the biggest hug of your life. “

Kenin won the match after losing 0: 40 in the third set and facing a critical break. Not only did she stop from that position, she also broke Garbine Murguruza in the next game and won the match.

“This is the game where I feel like I’ve changed things. I had to play some of the best tennis. I did. After that I was on fire. I was ready to get the beautiful trophy, ”she said.

“I knew I had to take my chance. I had to be brave and play a two-time Grand Slam champion. Respect for her. You played a very tough match. Every point, it was such a struggle. A lot of movement. Lots of emotions on both sides of the square.

“I knew I had to take the best pictures of my life. I mean let’s go. I won a grand slam. “

Michael Gleeson

