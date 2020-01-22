Sod poodles help local nonprofits with the Launch-A-Ball program

The Sod Poodles are preparing for their 2020 season. Part of this is their plans to give something back to the community.

This season, the Sod Poodles are giving something back with Launch-A-Ball. It gives fans the chance to win prizes, and it benefits local nonprofits.

According to a press release:

Launch-a-Ball is a great way for nonprofit groups in the region (schools, churches, etc.) to raise money during a Sod Poodles home game. For each game, an organization receives numbered tennis balls (3 balls for $ 5) from a table in the hall. Groups can also walk around the stadium and sell them on the stands and on the suite level. The non-profit group receives 50% of the gross sales for their night.

When the game is over, fans who bought a ball have the option to “start” the ball for prizes.

Fans who shop at Launch-a-Ball groups have the option of throwing their numbered tennis balls into the left field after the game to win the top prize of 50% of the nightly jackpot or a prize from one of the many local companies who worked with the Sod Poodles.

For more information or to get involved with Launch-A-Ball during the Sod Poodles 2020 season, organizations can call the office at 806-803-7763.

If you’ve watched a game last season or heard a radio broadcast of a game, you know that local nonprofits and charities are always the focus.

Amarillo will host his home game against Travelers in 2020 at HODGETOWN on Thursday April 16 to begin the first home game in eleven games. The first pitch for the 2020 home season is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.