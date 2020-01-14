Sod Poodles announce Radio Home for the 2020 season and beyond

The Amarillo Sod Poodles have announced an extension of their partnership with Townsquare Media Amarillo (owner of this station) to broadcast all games over the radio as well as online and mobile streams. The extended agreement will keep the Sod Poodles on the radio until the 2022 season.

NewsTalk 940 AM (KIXZ) will continue to be the team’s flagship and official radio station for all 140 Amarillo Sod Poodles baseball games, while the team’s home and away games on Sunday will be broadcast on Mix 94.1 (KMXJ-FM) and NewsTalk 940 AM. The show is moderated by Sam Levitt, “Voice of the Sod Poodles”.

Under the terms of the agreement, NewsTalk 940 AM will broadcast Sod Poodles’ 70 home and 70 away games, as well as all post-season playoff competitions and the Texas League 2020 all-star game to be played at HODGETOWN. Starting Sunday, April 12th and every subsequent Sunday, the Sod Poodles radio will be broadcast simultaneously on Mix 94.1 FM and NewsTalk 940 AM.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Townsquare Media and expand our reach from Sod Poodles baseball games to everyone in Texas Panhandle and beyond,” said Tony Ensor, President and General Manager of Sod Poodles. “We have a huge follow up season at HODGETOWN and look forward to giving Amarillo and the surrounding communities even more access to all the updates from pitch to pitch!”

“Townsquare Media and our five radio stations are delighted to be able to return with a new three-year contract as the exclusive broadcast partner for the Amarillo Sod Poodles,” said Carolyn Carver, president of the Townsquare Media Market. “Every game is broadcast on the Soddies flagship NewsTalk 940, and we are proud to broadcast all Sunday games to Mix 94.1. Sundays is family day at HODGETOWN and Mix is ​​Amarillo’s family station – a perfect addition to America’s favorite pastime. We appreciate our partnership and what this organization has brought to the city of Amarillo and will continue to provide in the years to come. Let’s play ball! “

In addition to traditional radio broadcasts, all Sod Poodles games are also broadcast live over the Internet. The lists of live links are available on SodPoodles.com and the radio station websites newstalk940.com and mixamarillo.com. In addition, the programs are streamed via the “News Talk 940 AM” and “Mix 94.1 KMXJ” mobile applications.

Levitt returns for his second season as Sod Poodles Team Broadcaster. Before Amarillo, the Northwest graduate spent two seasons as a member of the broadcast team for the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros Double-A). Before joining the Texas League, he was Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations at Gateway Grizzlies, a Frontier League team in the St. Louis market.

“Our opening season has been a magical ride in many ways, and I’m looking forward to building on that momentum with our broadcasting initiatives in 2020,” said Levitt. “With our radio coverage, MiLB TV shows, in-stadium pre-game TV show, social media content and beyond, we will continue to offer some of the best coverage and content in minor league baseball. There really is one special connection between Sod Poodles fans. ” and the team after the exciting run to the Texas League Championship last season. I look forward to continuing to tell the story of our organization and community as it evolves in the coming season. “

The Sod Poodles kick off their 2020 home game in HODGETOWN against the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners Double-A partner) on Thursday, April 16. The first pitch for the 2020 home season is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.