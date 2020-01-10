Sod Poodles 2020 Sod Pups Kid's Club Open for registration

Loading...

The start of the Sod Poodles season 2020 is not far away. Today the Soddies announced open registration for the Sod Pups.

Sod Pups is the club for children under the age of 12. If your child likes to play baseball, this may be worth checking out.

The cost is $ 25 per member for the entire season, according to a press release released today by the Sod Poodles organization.

Your child will receive the following with their membership, the press release states:

The Sod Pups Club of Children’s Dentistry at Amarillo and Fastbraces includes a FREE Entry ticket for every home game on Sunday throughout the 2020 season at HODGETOWN, a FREE Sod Pups Club backpack and t-shirt, personalized membership card, two Kid’s Zone wristbands, priority in Kids Run the Bases, access to a Kid’s Club party and 10 percent discount on Sod Poodles merchandise.

That seems like a lot of “bang-for-your-buck” if you and your kids enjoy playing ball games in Hodgetown.

For more information, you can visit the Sod Poodles website and register your child for this season.

Sod Poodles’ home opener will kick off Travelers on April 16 and have 11 games at home.