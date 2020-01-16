SOCOM has just picked up a new light machine gun

The U.S. Special Operations Command has officially taken over the MG 338 machine gun from Sig Sauer

announced on Wednesday.

According to Sig Sauer, SOCOM has completed the official safety certification for the MG 338 and has delivered “several systems” consisting of the machine gun, the Norma Magnum 338 ammunition and the suppressors – a first for the command.

“For the first time in decades, the U.S. military has certified a new machine gun, ammunition, and new silencer at the same time. This has given our ground forces new innovation, portability, and increased lethality, with all components coming from a single company,” said Sig Sauer President and CEO Ron Cohen

said in a statement.

“This certification was achieved after the outstanding performance of the entire MG 338 system through the extensive function, durability and safety tests performed by (SOCOM),” he added.

SOCOM has been looking for a new light machine gun, the Lightweight Machine Gun-Medium (LMG-M) since 2017

specified a need for 5,000 systems capable of firing .338 Norma Mag fire-fed cartridges with “sufficient accuracy to target area targets and vehicles at 2,000 yards.”

SOCOM had already announced in May 2019 that the command would conduct limited user reviews of future .338 Norma Mag machine guns between October of the same year and next May.

via The War Zone, after which the command would officially decide to proceed with an LMG-G system.

A briefing in May 2019 on the LMG-M program (U.S. Special Operations Command on the war zone)

According to Sig Sauer, the MG 338 will close the gap between the current 7.62 mm M240 machine gun and the .50 M2 caliber in terms of range and manageability. In fact, the company claims that the MG 338, weighing only 20 pounds, is “noticeably lighter” than the M240, while offering a maximum effective range similar to that of the M2.



The MG 338 “can also be upgraded to 7.62mm ammunition,” according to The War Zone report, a conversion that “allows operators to perform various types of general training, such as basic weapon knowledge and their controls without having to use expensive .338 Norma Magnum ammunition ”

“We are incredibly proud of this historic achievement and are honored to have received this security certification from (SOCOM) for the performance of the entire MG 338 system,” said Cohen in a statement.

For more details on the MG 338 I recommend this visit

detailed article in the war zone. In the meantime, take a look at this sizzling roll of the new system from Sig Sauer:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sl3qfdvFmig (/ embed)

www.youtube.com