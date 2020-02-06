SOCOM has a fleet of light fighter planes on “armed guard” in mind

The U.S. Special Operations Command plans to pick up 75 light combat aircraft to carry out “armed surveillance” missions in connection with ground forces.

SOCOM plans to hold several industry days with defense companies in March for the new “Armed Overwatch” program, which will provide the US special forces with “operational and viable manned aircraft systems” for surveillance of proximity to the air, precision attacks and SOF intelligence services and reconnaissance in harsh and permissive environments, “the February 3 request.

Based on the results of these industrial days, SOCOM then intends to award a follow-up contract for unlimited deliveries / quantities in order to provide the command with an expected total of 75 light combat aircraft over a five-year order period.

The Air Force had previously been investigating the acquisition of new light attack aircraft alongside the Navy and Marine Corps as part of its experimental OA-X or Observation Attack Concept program to identify light attack aircraft for non-traditional intelligence purposes for surveillance purposes. and reconnaissance functions (ISR).

According to The War Zone, SOCOM has had its own light fighter plane in mind since at least 2017.

The new SOCOM tender comes a few months after the Air Force announced in October that it would buy two new light combat aircraft, the AT-6 Wolverine from Textron Aviation and the A-29 Super Tucano from Embraer Defense & Security, which the service rated as has been part of his OA-X experiment.

But these planes are unlikely to see a fight: The AT-6 are designed for “continuous testing and development of operational tactics and standards for exportable, tactical networks that improve interoperability with international partners” while the Air Force declared A-29 used to “develop an instructor pilot program for the Combat Aviation Advisory Mission to meet the increased demands of partner countries for light attack assistance”.

The focus of armed surveillance on precision attacks and air support is a departure from the ISR and the training focus of the Air Force’s OA-X experiment, which should be used to partially release other aircraft such as the A-10 Thunderbolt II and the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter for more complex combat operations.

Indeed, one month after the AT-6 and A-29 were announced, Air Force chief Will Roper indicated that the service could divide its light attack efforts into two separate efforts: one focused on obtaining additional AT- 6 and A-29 airframes and another that highlights a new platform to perform the specific combat functions that SOCOM has been pursuing for years.

“Special Operations Forces were particularly vocal about the need for armed surveillance currently provided by platforms such as the MQ-9 Reaper and the AC-130J gunboat,” Air Force Magazine said at the time. “Roper said further experiments could be an ideal way to explore these opportunities.”