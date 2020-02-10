Socialite Julianne Michelle Reeves ordered to undergo an evaluation of mental health

A Manhattan socialite involved in an ugly custody battle with her ex-hubby has acted “capriciously” and has harassed the city administration for child services, a lawyer for the woman’s child said during a hearing on a wild family court Monday.

Julianne Michelle Reeves, 34, has regularly called ACS about the city agency Heather Saslovsky, a lawyer for Reeves’ 10-year-old daughter and her ex, Karl Reeves, said during the trial.

“ACS’s concern is that the mother’s actions have evolved into erratic behavior,” Saslovsky told Judge Clark Richardson, adding that the city agency has tried to coordinate visits with Julianne – an actress and philanthropist – and her daughter, but the mother is “firm, very inflexible” and “fixated” on what Karl “gets.”

Julianne ‘stated that a visit was planned while it actually wasn’t. She often contacts ACS, “Saslovsky explained, noting that this” ACS paused. “

Saslovsky passed the message to the court that ACS requested an “intimate risk assessment” for Julianne, which led Richardson to have Julianne undergo a mental health assessment.

During the hearing, Julianne constantly interrupted the judge to speak about the administration of her father’s medicine and repeatedly raised her hand in court in an attempt to speak out.

“I tried to be extremely flexible,” Julianne blurted out. “My father can’t swallow the capsule, so I have to mix it in hot water. He has lung cancer and relies on his medication to survive.”

Julianne’s mother, Joycelyn Engle, also interrupted the judicial proceedings with shouts.

“Heather destroys my granddaughter’s spirit!” Engle shouted. “I have to tell the truth.”

During the hearing, Karl Wallack’s attorney stated that Julianne’s behavior “has grown in the course of the history of this case as the case progresses.”

“As the mother claimed to be an actress, she can’t even seem to act normally, and that’s a concern,” Wallack said.

Meanwhile, Julianne, who has been through more than half a dozen lawyers, filed a motion to represent himself ahead.

The mother spilled from Karl in 2017 and accused him of having abused, of using cocaine, of caving with other women and of committing financial crimes. Karl has denied the accusations.

Outside the courtroom, Julianne grabbed tears for The Post and said, “I want to see my daughter.”

