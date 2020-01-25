OTTAWA – The body to which Canadians turn with disputes about federal benefits, wants to learn from people most affected by the system, with a view to further reducing waiting times and streamlining a professional process that has already undergone major reforms.

“What is obvious and simple is that once you start thinking about the people using the system, it becomes the touchstone for just about everything you do,” said Paul Aterman, president of the Tribunal Social Security, in an interview with The Canadian Press this week.

Aterman said a four-year revision has already addressed striking issues with a tribunal process that is not designed with the user at the center.

He said this is changing the way it manages business and interprets rules to remove what can be years of waiting for decisions.

Next week, the tribunal will address stakeholders to resolve the less open issues that still need to be addressed.

The idea is to simplify things for people who are attractive to government decisions on old age protection, payments for the Canada Pension Plan and benefits for labor insurance.

“Many of those people have no post-secondary education, some have no secondary education. They are among the more marginalized people in the country,” Aterman said.

“On the other hand, we are dealing with social welfare legislation from the 60s and 70s where no politician has a reward for modernizing things like that. It’s a thankless task,” he added a moment later “So we’re stuck to that: we’re stuck with archaic legislation and a population that uses the system and doesn’t understand what’s happening to them.”

The previous conservative government set up the tribunal in 2013 to replace four separate organs and many of the problems stemmed from the lack of staff and the lack of a transition plan.

Just over four years ago, the report of a critical auditor general found the average waiting time for decisions from 44 days to more than 200 and, in the worst case, 884 days for decisions on CPP disability benefits.

Body regulations were written behind closed doors and without much input from stakeholders, who for years wondered why the federal government could not share documents with the tribunal that were needed for appeal procedures. Forcing people to get them again caused delays.

There were also concerns about the requirements that some appellants hire lawyers to represent them. Strongly legalized decisions were difficult to understand.

The tribunal has thrown the requirement for a lawyer overboard. An expert in ordinary language helped the tribunal to make decisions easier to read, reducing the decisions by 25 percent. Last fall, the tribunal began to proactively call for appellants to guide them through the process.

The tribunal also decided to interpret its rules in such a way that they could obtain the documents necessary for filing Canada’s appeals procedures. The decision shortens the waiting times to schedule hearings.

The tribunal wants to do more. In the course of the following year, it plans to reduce the time for a decision on issues such as CPP and old-age safety from 150 days to 70, and on employment insurance from 90 to 45 days.

Aterman said there is still room to further reduce waiting times.

“But the idea is not at all costs,” he said. “We want to offer a high-quality legal system, so we are going up against a point where returns are simply declining.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 25, 2020.

Jordan Press, The Canadian Press