Social media boomed after the democratic debate over a "wine cave"

The day after Donald Trump's official impeachment by the House of Representatives, the Democrats held their last presidential debate to find out which candidate Trump will challenge for the presidency in 2020 if he isn't removed from office by the Senate. And while some candidates had great moments on Thursday night, one of the most memorable was when Elizabeth Warren criticized Pete Buttigieg for holding an election campaign event in a "wine cave".

The line was an attack on campaign funding. Buttigieg has been criticized for changing his stance on collecting donations from rich donors and closed door events. Warren attacked the Mayor of South Bend, Indiana on Thursday evening.

“The mayor recently had a fundraiser that took place in a crystal wine cave and served $ 900 a bottle of wine. Think about who comes in, ”Warren said, according to a New York Times protocol. "He had promised that any fundraiser he would make would be an open door, but it was a closed door. We made the decision many years ago that rich people in smoke-filled rooms would not vote for the next President of the United States. Billionaires in wine caves should not choose the next president of the United States. "

This is apparently the "wine cave" that Warren mentioned during the debate.

It is also important to note that Buttigieg has returned to Warren and has indicated that his net worth is much less than that of Warren.

According to Forbes magazine, I'm literally the only person on this stage who isn't a millionaire or a billionaire. So that's important. This is the problem with issuing purity tests that you cannot pass yourself, ”said Buttigieg. "If I promise – if I promise never to be in the company of a progressive democratic donor, I couldn't be up here." Senator, your wealth is mine 100 times. "

Despite the retort, management quickly became a topic of conversation on social media.

Someone from the Sanders campaign also apparently had to work on some shirts in a hurry.

This was also mentioned later in the debate by Andrew Yang, who has raised similar fundraising concerns throughout the campaign. His line "Shake the money tree in wine caves" had quickly become an election campaign line at the end of the night.

Even Cory Booker was a wise guy.

@ CoryBooker responds in real time to the wine cellar debate, noting that he doesn't drink: "If I had a cave in my house, I would fill it with something better than wine." -fi cave, watch Star Trek in it. You're welcome, America pic.twitter.com/1hbBiBjwCx

– Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) December 20, 2019

And as it turns out, building a “wine cave” is a pretty smart move if you're rich enough to be able to afford it in some places!

The "Wine Caves" line is probably stuck because it's a little strange and always ripe for memes, but it's also a good opportunity for an honest discussion about campaign funding in the United States. Especially considering what else has been going on in Washington lately.

The wine cave is fun because 1.) we are in impeachment proceedings involving an unqualified hotelier who bought a message, and 2.) the wine cave is co-owned by someone who has given tons of money and one received ambassador https://t.co/ICnSWGhoyp

– Tim Murphy (@timothypmurphy) December 20, 2019

Perhaps this honest discussion can take place when everyone is done creating memes.

