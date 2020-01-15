Social enterprises, stylish boutique stays and sunny swimming pools: the cosmopolitan boom of Cambodia and Laos

While the Tomb Raider connotations of Angkor Wat still prevail, a new wave of advanced start-ups and elegant freelancers is reshaping the must-see cities of Siem Reap and Luang Prabang



Standing knee in bursts of soft light from Laos, I can feel tiny bits of my toes being nibbled. It is not an unpleasant feeling. The dead skin is stripped and reused by magnificent schools of native garra rufa fish and, while my tired feet succumb deliberately to the picturesque pedicure of nature, I focus on the emerald waters of Kuang Si Falls – a series of swimming pools and waterfalls nestled at the bottom of the green branches of Luang Prabang.

It is a Laos that celebrates the coves of gin-clear and independent cafes and local social enterprises and boutique hotels boujee. It is not Laos that friends remember their days trekking through a mist of cheap rice whiskey. And I’m glad I discovered it later in life. I missed the “gap yah” that defined so many trips in my twenties, choosing instead to tend to the delicate question of making a living. So, now, 15 years later, I embark on a more authentic, more cultivated and infinitely more stylish crossing of Cambodia and Laos in an enriching stay in the sun.

“As I make my way through a tangle of strangled stones and towering vines, the true beauty of Siem Reap is revealed”

First stop: the lively Cambodian social center that is Siem Reap. I stay at the luxuriously renown FCC Angkor by Avani hotel, a trendy heritage-style base imbued with chic interiors and historic compliments. After a complete renovation of £ 5.5 million last year, this former mansion of the French colonial governor and the famous foreign correspondence club (FCC), once popular with bohemian media, is now the perfect place for travelers fearless. If you prefer indulgent swimming pools, mark the golden hour with aperitifs on the terrace and covet a house in the heart of the city – it’s your tribe.

Once I get over the pleasure of having a typewriter in my colonial-chic room (very FCC) and discovering the heady cocktails from the curved redwood bar, I head out to explore the city – a buzz of coffees friendly, independent lifestyle shops and local life. Just a ten-minute walk from the hotel, Kandal Village offers fresh fruit juices at the Vibe bar, eclectic tassel earrings at Wild Poppy and delicious basketwork bags in paradise (where I also take a cushion from palm trees print and turquoise wall sculpture)), before browsing Sanya Art for handmade silk scarves and Cambodian spices, then hit nearby Sister Srey Cafe to examine my wares.

Run by two Melbourne sisters, this social business meeting place in the French Quarter opened in 2012 to serve excellent coffee, delicious vegetarian dishes and create an empowering support network for locals – especially women. , who struggled to juggle education and finance their families. Today, eight years later, coffee also donates a large part of its profits to APOPO – an innovative humanitarian demining organization that is bringing about positive social change in Cambodia. Iced coffees and sweet potato fries don’t get any better than this.

Another boutique brand that I can’t wait to discover is Ammo Jewelery. Working in an unpretentious small studio in the bustling center of Siem Reap, local artisans make beautiful custom jewelry here from recycled brass bullet cases – and they pride themselves on reducing poverty in the process. Led by Madeline Green, British designer and professional, Amo’s philosophy is simple: offer disadvantaged young Cambodians an apprenticeship with fair wages to help reduce poverty and empower students. It was here, while participating in a jewelry-making workshop, that a former apprentice, Nary, helped me (literally) hammer a Laura Lee-esque pendant. My attempt to burn the sun’s rays could be missed, but Nary’s enthusiasm for her profession is contagious.

But, wanting to merge the old with the new on this cultural collective, I make my last stop at the UNESCO World Heritage site, Angkor Wat. Covering 400 km2 of ancient ruins dating from the 12th century, this cave of roots of gigantic and roughly exposed trees and of masonry covered with moss was once crowned capital of the triumphal Khmer empire.

Now a labyrinth of ruined temples and crowds brandishing cameras, he is more often defended for his main role in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – the film which launched Angelina Jolie’s very documented love story with Cambodia. – than his Hindu heritage. Yet as I make my way through the tangle of strangled stones and towering vines, I come across an orange-cloaked monk quietly blessing two pilgrims. Watering them at dusk under the elegant spiers of this ancient stone city, the sea of ​​selfie snipers washes away and the true beauty of Siem Reap is revealed. My iPhone immediately slips into my pocket as I slowly return to the colossal remains of Angkor in peace.

“The food markets are part of the well-traveled travel story in Luang Prabang. But buffalo dairy farms? Not really’

By touching Cambodia’s neighbor cousin, Laos, I decide to see the same thing: I want new trendy start-ups, cultural heritage sites and trendy brotherhoods. My hotel, Avani + Luang Prabang – an intimate and designer hideaway in the heart of the old town of Luang Prabang – suggests Laos Laos Buffalo Dairy nearby … I am not convinced. But after stopping at the farm (and a firm promise of cheese), I can see why it’s an inspiring stop.

Founded by expatriates Susie, Steven, Rachel and Matt in 2016, this is Laos’ first buffalo farm and it leases 15 hectares of land from local farmers to house around 100 hungry buffaloes (who like a good scrub of the back). I help Susie water one of the most beautiful beasts in the dairy before tasting some of the most delicious mozzarella, feta and blue cheeses I have ever tasted – buffalo or whatever.

“We saw an opportunity here to create something important,” Susie told me over lunch. “We had been to Sri Lanka and knew how popular buffalo milk was, so when we realized that no one was treating buffalo in Laos, we decided to introduce it. Now we are at the heart of the community and we are fighting poverty in the process. “

This extremely successful social enterprise has helped rural communities to realize that, through milking, the buffalo can provide direct access to more nutritious food. “One in four lives below the poverty line here, so we help educate; we reinvest our profits in vaccination and maintenance of bison; and we also organize free English lessons for children – boys and girls, ”she says. “ When we started them, only the boys came because the girls had to come home and help with the housework, so we put an end to that: the girls come too or the lessons do not run. ” a frank and frank attitude that put Laos Buffalo Dairy firmly on the tourist trail and, as I say goodbye to pigs and rabbits (“Oh, we take everything!”), I am really surprised by how much I enjoyed it. Waterfalls and food markets are part of the well-traveled travel story in Luang Prabang. But buffalo dairy farms? Not really.

Back at the hotel, I spend a few hours by the pool enjoying the midday sun before bursting into the spa for an indulgent signature massage. The soothing aromatherapy oils and a firm setback quickly alleviate my jet lag and I’m looking forward to the evening’s activity: a soothing cruise along the Mekong. Crossing the mountains of northern Laos, the Mekong is the mecca of sails at sunset and, while I board the traditional shuttle boat “ Monsoon ” of the kingdoms of the Mekong, I settle on one from its sumptuous daybeds and sip a glass of crisp white wine, I heartily understand why.

The crystal clear water is disturbed only by birds that dive and dance in their own reflections. I spy the majestic Mount Phousi rising in the distance while the valley is covered with a deep, golden glow. Tomorrow I will participate in “ morning alms ” on the steps of the hotel – a Buddhist tradition dating back to the 14th century which sees monks lining the streets in saffron-colored robes, collecting sticky rice in their bowls alms as they pass. But for now, I’m happy to stay here in a world wedged between the old and the new; the day and the night.

My sunny stay through Cambodia and Laos was exactly what I was hoping for: enriching for the soul. And what is more? You can do it in style.

Where to stay: Rooms at FCC Angkor by Avani in Cambodia start from £ 115 per night; a stay at Avani + Luang Prabang, Laos, costs from £ 160 per night including breakfast. For more details or to book, visit avanihotels.com

Post-social businesses, stylish boutique stays and sun-drenched swimming pools: the cosmopolitan boom of Cambodia and Laos appeared first on Marie Claire.