Social distancing with Slipknot Clown

As the world battles a pandemic, we have contacted some of our favorite artists with a few quarantine questions about these unprecedented times. The Slipknot Clown is currently isolating himself at home in Iowa while the group promotes their new whiskey, Slipknot No. 9 Iowa Whiskey Reserve, and takes a break from the road. Here’s what he had to say between cutting the brush and building bird feeders.

What do you do with your unexpected stay at home?

I think I go inward more than anything. I have several pet peeves: one wastes food and another is litter. I spend a lot of time thinking about humans who are cold, hungry and have nowhere to live. We see it all the time, but now it’s on another level. Yeah. So I spend a lot of time trying to get inside, remembering my blessing. I have a big family. You couldn’t ask for more than that.

I try to feel the heartbeat and pay attention. … So I try to be manual. I only do manual labor. … I thought about the death of my daughter [Gabrielle Crahan]… I had a lot of deaths in a short time and my therapist and I agree that I never really had the time to really cry these people which means so much to me.

I lost my daughter less than a year ago. It happens on the occasion of a birthday. Sorry to mention it, but it’s real. And the only way out of it is to talk about it now. I haven’t been, but her birthday is next month. And honestly, I’m getting ready. I’m here with survival gear. I think everyone would laugh at the Clown – say, “Look at this guy.”

You know, I saw Castaway around the time of his release and it changed my whole life. I worry about stuff like that. It doesn’t have to be an island, man. You could be stuck in Queens for one night or in a strange dark city in Iowa. You would be freaking out. I made a fire five days ago for the first time in my life [with a knife and kindling]. It was a challenge. It was not easy. … It’s like the first stages of survival, which interests me a lot. Not because of what we are going through, but rather because of a personal journey of understanding.

Instead of being in a house and in an office, on an airplane, on a stage on a bus, blah, blah, blah, blah, right now I’m watching a blue jay enter peanut butter. [I prepared a bird feeder the other day.] For me, it’s about opening the box and reading the instructions, following and succeeding. And right now I’m looking at a bird. I transported the goods, I assembled them, I hung them, I read them, and now there is a bird and I just say to myself: “Oh, my God.” It’s pretty cool, you know? I hope everyone has stuff like that.

What music do you turn to in times of crisis for comfort and comfort, and why?

I have always explained to people that music is the only God I really knew. It’s the only thing that’s always been there. Never asked questions, never denied me. I don’t even have to hear it to get it. It’s in my head. I hear it in birds, insects.

So since it all started, I spent half a day outside without music and I listened to the music of the Earth – because there are many. And then he’s interrupted by sirens and a bunch of bullshit and you know, then, well, it’s time for music. So I started at the start of an artist catalog. So the other day, I went to Who, which is a group that I have loved since I was young.

I’m trying to learn more about the classic; it finally hit me about five years ago. So I’m really trying to understand the movements and also try to educate myself more about jazz. I play jazz personally from college, so I have more control over it. I’m not like a deep jazz player or anything like that, but I dabble because I love it and it’s a good time. And then John Carpenter – I went through his scores while cutting down the honeysuckle because he is trying to suffocate my maple.

Do you have anything else to say to your fans right now?

Hi everyone; I love you. You know, I love each one of you as I’m sure you love me. … Obviously, they say that we must be safe. Knowledge is therefore a gift. It is something that you give, and it is something that is given to us. So you have to take it seriously.

But we must also remember that there are a lot of crazy things, from the flu to malaria, to random acts of circumstantial events that make people’s lives every day. That said, it just means that we are using those skills that hopefully our parents and those around us gave us when we were young. You know, wash your hands, don’t wipe your nose, don’t blow your nose, take out the trash, wash your hands again. Don’t get carried away with this girl – she has a cold.

There are the tragedies, you know, and I guess I want to spend more time talking about the positive potential of our world. And that’s why I say: I love everyone. I hope everyone is cool. We will pass through.