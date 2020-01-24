Social controls and the experience with SARS help China close cities

BEIJING – Blocking access to entire cities with millions of inhabitants to stop a new virus outbreak is a step that few countries other than China would consider. However, this is made possible by SARS’s extensive social controls and the experience of the ruling Communist Party in combating the 2002-03 outbreak.

CITIES AFFECTED: The first closed city was Wuhan with 11 million inhabitants or 1 1/2 times the population of New York City, the industrial center of central China. Access to neighboring cities in central Hubei province, including Huanggang with 7 million inhabitants, was later interrupted. Ezhou; Chibi; Qianjiang; Zhijiang; Jingmen; Xiantao; Xiaogan and Huangshi. Their total population is approximately 33 million.

WHAT IS SHUT DOWN: The authorities have blocked train, plane, rail, long-distance bus and ferry services. Wuhan is usually one of the busiest airports in China with around 600 scheduled flights a day. The city’s bus and subway traffic is stopped and cars and trucks were inspected at roadblocks on the outskirts and many were rejected. Cinemas, amusement parks, temples and other public facilities had to close.

HOW IT’S ENFORCED: Most residents seem to be working together as officially requested to stay home and avoid spreading the virus. If this fails, the Communist Party has one of the world’s largest surveillance and social control systems. Cities are covered with video cameras, and the ruling party, with the help of western technology companies, has developed computerized systems to track the public, monitor and censor internet use, and suppress protests and disagreements. Devices that already exist to control movement at train stations, airports, and expressways can be used to block travel.

IS THAT THE RIGHT APPROACH? Quarantine of entire cities may seem drastic, but it is the “right direction” for dealing with a virus without known treatment, said Joseph Kwan, disease control specialist at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Shutting down buses and subways to keep people at home will reduce the risk of people spreading the virus before they know they’re infected, Kwan said. “It definitely sounds amazing that they can, but in China they don’t always do things like the rest of the world,” said Kwan. “Not many countries can do what they do, but from a public health perspective, this is the right direction.”

SARS LESSONS: The ruling party was criticized in 2002 for its slow, reluctant response to the appearance of the enigma, which later became known as severe acute respiratory syndrome. The party’s refusal to reveal details caused panic and resulted in people crowding on trains to flee Beijing and other cities. This could spread the virus. The party eventually mobilized a massive response, including a custom hospital, but it took months to get started. Chinese leaders tried to appease the public by repositioning the Beijing Party secretary and began announcing new cases daily. The government created China’s first nationwide disease reporting and control network, based on the United States’ disease control centers.

THE PUBLIC EFFECT: Food prices in Wuhan rose as shoppers cleared the shelves of vegetables, rice, and other supplies in the supermarket. Doctors in a hospital asked for medical care online, claiming there were few left. Trucks with vegetables, rice, and other supplies were allowed to go to Wuhan after residents cleared the shelves of grocery stores and prices rose. The city government announced a crackdown on hoarding, hollowing out prices, and selling counterfeit or inferior goods. Hubei Province governor Wang Xiaodong said Wuhan had 5 million kilograms of rice, 4,000 tons of cooking oil, and more than 10,000 tons of pork and beef in reserve, the sina.com news agency said. According to Wang, deliveries were made from Yunnan Province in southwest China and Hainan Island in the South China Sea.

MEASURES IN OTHER CITIES: Nationwide, the authorities canceled temple fairs and other public events for the lunar new year, which started on Friday. Metro and bus workers in the capital, Beijing, were given masks, gloves, and hand sanitizers and were asked to watch each other for signs of fever. The city government announced that subways and buses were disinfected daily. According to a statement by the city government, Beijing’s main airport, the second largest in the world, has set up a separate area for flights from Wuhan with its own facilities for passengers and luggage. Disinfection measures at the airport were said to increase.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.