Socceroos winger Martin Boyle wins double for Hibernian against Hearts in the Edinburgh derby

Loading...

Meanwhile, Celtic extended their league winning streak to 11 games with a 2-1 victory at St Mirren.

The champions broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute when Callum McGregor shot just after the ball hit the woodwork.

Martin Boyle played in the Edinburgh derby.

James Forrest doubled the lead for Celtic 10 minutes later, slamming home after touring goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky.

Cameron MacPherson scored late comfort in the 89th minute, but Celtic held on.

Loading

Australian midfielder Tom Rogic was not an unused replacement for the Hoops.

Alfredo Morelos came off the bench to score a winner in the 65th minute as the Rangers beat Kilmarnock 1-0 to prevent Celtic from increasing their lead at the top.

Morelos had to settle for a place among the substitutes on his return from suspension while Jermain Defoe retained his place in the starting XI.

But the Colombian made a big impact after his introduction, scoring seven minutes after coming to clinch the three points.

Declan Gallagher went home victorious in time out while Motherwell, third, came from behind to beat 10 men Ross County 2-1.

Blair Spittal gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute, but they had to work hard to protect their advantage after the expulsion of Lewis Spence in the second period.

Motherwell finally found a way through nine minutes before the end when substitute Ross MacIver leveled things up.

The visitors won it in time, while Gallagher nodded in the corner of Liam Polworth at the back post.

Aberdeen saw Livingston 2-1 thanks to a shot from Connor McLennan in the first half and an effort from Bruce Anderson, Australian striker Lyndon Dykes scoring for Livi late.

Alistair McCann scored his first goal for St Johnstone to bring them to a 1-0 victory in Hamilton.

Pennsylvania

Most seen in sport

Loading