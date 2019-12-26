Socceroos looking for a new sponsor for naming rights

Loading...

Caltex has sponsored the Socceroos since early 2016, after a period of two and a half years during which the team had no naming rights partner following Qantas' decision not to renew their contract for a long time.

Now he's back at the drawing board, adding another item to an already long to-do list for new FFA general manager James Johnson, who will officially begin his role in mid-January.

Go it alone

Angel Postecoglou is enjoying well-deserved downtime at home after winning the J.League title with Yokohama F. Marinos. But his longtime assistant still works hard in Japan.

Peter Cklamovski – who was alongside Postecoglou at Greek club Panachaiki, Melbourne Victory and the Socceroos – was named head coach of Shimizu S-Pulse earlier this month, ensuring that there will be two Australians at the head of clubs in the Japanese first division next year. .

Sources in Japan say that Cklamovski is working hard to plan his debut as a senior coach and is in talks to bring Naoki Imaya as an assistant. Imaya is, of course, the Japanese-Australian who was Postecoglou's personal translator during his first year with F. Marinos and a childhood friend of Cklamovski. It would make a lot of sense.

Naoki Imaya during his brief stay with the New Zealand knights who disappeared in 2006 now. Credit: Getty Images

Future bulls on parade?

The Melbourne City couple, Denis Genreau and Nathaniel Atkinson, could spend this weekend in Sydney on a reconnaissance mission, as the two young people could live here next year.

Newcomers to Ligue A, Macarthur FC, have expressed interest in signing the Young Socceroos pair for their inaugural campaign next season and will take a closer look at them during Sunday's game between Melbourne City and Sydney FC at Jubilee Stadium.

The Bulls have been active in their recruiting for the past month, but have yet to announce a signing for their first group, having previously missed a very public offer for Milos Ninkovic and been linked to a host of other players.

West wants more firepower

Western United is expected to enter the transfer market next week with the other A-League expansion team eager to increase its attack stocks in the January window.

Sources close to the club suggest that coach Mark Rudan is eager to strengthen his front line and use his last visa player spot on another attacker to add a little more rhythm to their attack and complete Besart Berisha at the front.

Former Socceroo Scott McDonald has suffered an injury in recent weeks, while Panagiotis Kone injured himself against the Wanderers last week and could miss a few games.

Roaring case for O & # 39; Toole

Loading

Always on the move, Brisbane Roar also wants to be a sensation in January, but is trying to offload some players.

Left-back Connor O & # 39; Toole is contracted for next season, but club sources say they are eager to move him to give besieged coach Robbie Fowler more 39; space to move on the recruitment front.

Fowler already has five foreigners in his books, but hopes to sign one more, provided veteran striker Roy O & Donovan's candidacy for Australian citizenship is granted next month.

