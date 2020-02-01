Sobeys to eliminate plastic bags, but “Sobeys bag” lives on in Atlantic Canada | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

On social media and radio programs in the region, residents pay tribute to the bags this week, often provided for leaking shoes or leftovers from a family dinner at home.

MacLeod said the company’s announcement last summer led to a flurry of discussion about the significance of the bag for the Atlantic region while people shared their personal use for the bag.

“In Atlantic Canada we know that the bag is iconic. It is known and loved, “MacLeod said in a telephone interview.

“Atlantic Canada is our home, it is the heart and soul of Sobeys. It is very encouraging and humble to see customers enthusiastic to experience this journey with us, but also to look back and share nostalgia about the history of the company. “

The company has said the change will eliminate the use of 225 million bags per year in more than 250 stores across the country, including 83 in Atlantic Canada.

The change comes when the Atlantic provinces have started rolling out provincial bans on plastic bags for retail.

Newfoundland and Labrador announced this week that the ban would come into effect on July 1. Nova Scotia introduced its own legislation last fall.

The ban on plastic bags from Prince Edward Island came into force last summer and MacLeod said the province has been successful as a testing ground for the company’s transfer.

She said that more than 90 percent of Prince Edward Island customers have since switched to reusable bags and that less than 10 percent use paper bags.

Nova Scotia Environment Minister Gordon Wilson said on Thursday that the movement of the big chain reflects the growing desire of people to reduce their plastic use.

“People have changed the way they walk into supermarkets. I see more people in places, even when there is no ban, who use alternatives to plastic, “he said.

Wilson said he also met with Loblaw representatives who expressed an interest in alternatives to plastic.

“It is encouraging to see that, although we do publish legislation, the industry … actually likes to lead,” Wilson said.

MacLeod said that plastic packaging remains a “challenge” for supermarkets, but said there are plans to reduce its use in other ways. IGA stores in Quebec, also owned by the company, started encouraging people to bring reusable prepared foods, bulk items and products.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 30, 2020.

Holly McKenzie-Sutter, The Canadian Press