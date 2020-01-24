Sober Kate Middleton will be Britain's new Heart Queen ... I'm not kidding - The Sun

They were just a few small words, but oh how they resonated with each first mother.

Kate Middleton admitted this week that she felt “cut off and isolated” when she moved to Wales after the birth of her first son George, and we all fell a little more in love with her.

10

Kate Middleton is a mother and knows how to connect to the publicCredit: Instagram

Kate met other mothers in a children’s and parent’s center in Cardiff when she shared her feelings of loneliness after she moved to Anglesey, where Prince William began working as a pilot for the local ambulance service.

Kate had experienced a severe pregnancy and was recovering from birth when they moved to an area far away from her friends and family. She didn’t know anyone and her husband often worked night shifts.

She told mothers that she would have liked a similar community center at the door where she could have made friends and met other women in the same boat.

It was endearing to hear her so openly about her feelings. And for her to share the kind of fears that affect us all when we first become parents. You believed she would have come in for a cup of coffee and a chat.

Fair game for Kate, who has just started working quietly in the midst of all recent royal unrest.

At the start of the week, she looked flawlessly elegant at a very grand reception for African leaders that would normally be organized by the Queen or Prince Charles.

Instead, William and Kate were supposed to be ready to fly the flag for the beloved Commonwealth of her Majesty, and it was a success in every way.

We can expect that William and Kate will wear many more of these prestigious events in the coming months and years.

They have just the right balance between glamor and gravitas and, in these difficult times, with Prince Andrew in disgrace and Harry and Meghan trying to find their own way, the smart Queen knows how important it is to show royal continuity.

Just as Kate looked royal at the palace reception, she showed her to the earth and very human side and told stories about motherhood with other parents on a 24-hour mini-tour to get a case close to her heart. promote.

ROYAL RIGHT

Kate is passionate about improving the lives of children under the age of five to give them the best possible start in life.

Her charities give practical help to struggling parents and Kate wanted to visit mothers, fathers and workers at the coal mine to get a good idea of ​​what exactly is needed.

She not only came to childcare centers in poorer parts of the country, but also visited a women’s prison in Woking, Surrey, to listen to former prisoners and see for herself what help the charity of Forward First can offer them.

Kate also launched a historical research into the development of young children, which she hopes will make a huge difference in the future, and she sees this entire project as a lifelong commitment.

The academic studies for her charities are all highly commendable, but it is when Kate makes contact with moms and their children that she goes her own way.

When she first entered the royal family, she was understandably shy, somewhat stiff, and mistakenly considered by some to be aloof and aloof.

Now Kate can immediately put everyone in the room at ease.

She has the ability to talk to children who are never patronizing, but make them comfortable enough to pull on her skirt and ask her to help them wash their hands.

It is a rare skill and one that will be invaluable when the royal family goes through a modernization period that becomes leaner, more streamlined and more relevant.

That will not happen automatically, especially with scandals such as Prince Andrew’s involvement with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein who refuses to leave.

But Kate is their asset and just like her late, much-missed mother-in-law, she could one day be our Queen of Hearts.

10

Kate Middleton this week at Buckingham Palace Credit: PA: Press Association

10

Kate spent time talking with parents about their experiences. Credit: Instagram

10

Kate Middleton even visited a women’s prison this week. Credit: PA: Press Association

Life is not a Meghan vacation

Harry and Meghan have made it very clear that they want to be left alone to start their new life, so why don’t we just do that?

When they were in Canada for their long Christmas and New Year holidays, they were able to live a normal life.

10

Harry and Meghan can be bored of peace and tranquility. Credit: The Mega Agency

We have been told that together it was time for a family to be pure bliss and enable them to make the decision to separate themselves from the royal family.

The problem is that those six weeks were not real.

It was a lush, pampered long vacation. Of course they enjoyed themselves.

But even a heavenly existence could become a bit boring over time.

Harry is a man who must have a purpose in his life and Meghan is an actress who needs a stage.

That’s why I don’t believe they want to turn attention off.

They need the media to highlight their charity work and commercial opportunities.

I still believe that after all the upset, resentment, cover and family outages, Harry and Meghan could be a real asset to the royal family, but I think it has probably gone too far now to change your mind and return to the herd .

10

Thomas Markle is alienated from his daughter MeghanCredit: Channel 5

It’s just like Meghan’s broken relationship with her father, and hasn’t he sung like a canary this week?

I lost all sympathy for Thomas Markle when he said that Meghan and Harry ‘owe’ him.

I know he was deeply hurt because she was cut out of her life, but giving in-depth interviews and showing personal photos and videos is not the way to repair broken fences.

I see no way back for that relationship, and although the Queen has left the door open, I also don’t think Harry will change his mind now.

It’s all very sad and unnecessary, but maybe it’s time to give them their desire for privacy and leave them alone.

I guarantee that if we all pack and leave, they will miss the attention and, more importantly, the love and admiration of the public.

Aiden a work of art

10

Aiden Turner plays Leonardo Da Vinci and the nation can’t wait. Credit: Handout

I would like to think that the all-round genius Leonardo Da Vinci chuckles somewhere quietly at the prospect of being brought to life on the screen by the ridiculously handsome Aiden Turne.

The former captain Poldark, who memorable topless scything launched to an unsuspecting nation, will play Renaissance man Da Vinci in a large-scale TV series shown this year.

10

A portrait of the great man Da VinciCredit: Alamy

I suspect that there will be a lot of joy, horse riding, dipping skinny and sword fighting – and probably not so much painting, sculpting and drawing.

And I suspect rather that we may find out the truth behind the enigmatic smile of Mona Lisa.

Hank’s film is a beauty

10

Lorraine recently met actor Tom Hanks

At the end of the month everyone will finally see the new heart-warming film Tom Hanks A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood.

I was lucky enough to get a sneak preview before Christmas and I don’t know if I wanted an old-fashioned Christmas atmosphere, but I found it moving, uplifting and magical.

Tom excels as an American children’s TV presenter Mr. Rogers, one of the few people on the planet with no dark side, and has a genuine desire to give children self-confidence, self-esteem, and make them grow up to be friendly, happy, and well-rounded. adults.

If you are sick of the back teeth of political scandals, quarrels, negativity and toxic social media, take a look at the films and immerse yourself in one of the most wonderful people who have ever walked the world.

The film manages to be pure at heart without being toothless two – and Tom was born to play Mr. Rogers.

A bad mother

10

Fires still raging in Australia Credit: Getty Images – Getty

We have had fire, floods and now a possible epidemic that can cost millions of lives. It’s a scary time and I think it all comes down to a ruthless Mother Earth with an instinct for self-preservation.

Comment

NORMAN BAKER

Harry & Meg’s ‘£ 2m pocket money’ are peanuts … we have to look at the duchy of Charles

Comment

JANE MOORE

Harry and Meghan dream of it when they think they will have a peaceful life now

Comment

SAMANTHA MARKET

Meg tore through Royals like a tornado – she and Harry will never be happy

Comment

THE SUN SAYS

Bloated BBC must face a full investigation into the blatant abuse of public money

Comment

ROD LIDDLE

Labor is full of Keir Royale & Wrong Daily – it will not be relevant for years

Comment

INGRID SEWARD

Queen read the mood of the nation well about Harry and Meghan and played a dazzling

This week has been flooded with doom-laden predictions that we will have a repeat of the Spanish flu in 1918 that killed millions more than those who died in the First World War.

The Wuhan Coronavirus started in China and spreads through air travel around the world. In addition to that to contend with, there are predictions that people no longer have resources and will die out as a result of a massive population explosion.

Here’s a thought. Could this all have to do with Mother Earth, dislike what she sees and use extreme methods to defend herself against irresponsible people? I can’t say I blame her.

Bill Gates ‘predicted’ coronavirus because simulation suggests that 65m could die